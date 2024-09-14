Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k

logo

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 3
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k
Heart

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

FilledTicket
Booked 1 time in the last week
£16

4.2

FilledTicket
Booked 1 time in the last week
About
Run the stunning Isle of Wight coastline in this 10k perfect for beginners and experts alike. The backdrop keeps runners inspired and the flat course is a perfect chance to chase a PB. Come for the brilliant coastal views.
PathWithPin
10k
View details
Calendar
Sun, 15 Sept 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Yaverland, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.2
(44 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Scenery

Based on location and reviews

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with MCC Promotions.

Where and when
Location
Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight, Yaverland Rd, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB, UK
Start times
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k
10k
Distance
10km
£16
Route information
Terrain: Promenade
Elevation: Flat
Route Type: Out-and-back
A beautiful, coastal run that takes runners along two of the most famous Isle of Wight beaches. The flat out-and-back course means runners can get a feel for their run through the first half and pace themselves accordingly.
The beautiful white sand beaches also act as incredible inspiration and the perfect place to relax and recover when all is said and done.
What's included
  • Finisher's Medal
  • Trophy for top 3 runners
  • First aid
  • Toilets
  • Bag drop
  • Clearly marked and marshalled course
Train
How to get there
Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight, Yaverland Rd, Yaverland, Sandown PO36 8QB, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Parking
There is parking available at the event site. Parking charges are £2 for 3 hours.
Event day logistics
10:00 10k Start
Please arrive at least 30 - 45 minutes before the start of your event to make sure you have enough time to get parked, registered and warmed up before heading out on your run.
MCC Promotions's logo
MCC Promotions
View more MCC Promotions eventsExternalLink
FAQs
At what time does the Sandown & Shanklin I.O.W Seafront 10k start?
The race will start at 10am. Make sure to get to the event at least 30 minutes prior to this to collect your race pack and warm up.
ChevronLeft
What is the current course record for the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
The two current fastest times are Dan Eckersley with 33:18, and Charlie Matcalfe with 36:50.
ChevronLeft
Will we be running on the beach at the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
No, there is a flat promenade that runners will follow along the coastline.
ChevronLeft
Is there parking available at the Sandown & Shanklin 10K?
Yes, there will be ample parking at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, Yaverland Road, Sandown Isle of Wight, PO36, 8QA.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
4.2
44 reviews
SceneryStunning scenery
FriendlyFaceFriendly atmosphere
LighteningPerfect for a pb
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£16
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇬🇧