The One by the Canal
The One by the Canal
£35
About
Enjoy this autumnal run along the Grand Union Canal, one of the UK's longest waterways. Half marathon runners will be treated to fantastic scenery as they take on the trail route. Come along for canal-side views and your bespoke finisher's medal.
Half Marathon
Sun, 10 Nov 2024
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
The event experience
Scenery
Where and when
Location
Cowley Hall Recreation Ground, 47 Bullrush Grove, Cowley, Uxbridge UB8 2JW, UK
Start times
Sunday, 10 Nov 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One by the Canal
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
Route information
Run a half marathon along the Grand Union Canal, from Cowley to Watford. The signed and marshalled route includes country trails and woodland paths as you follow the canal through Uxbridge, Denham, Harefield and Rickmansworth.
Enjoy some stunning canal-side scenery as you run along the longest canal in the UK.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Bag drop
- On-site catering
- Event photography
- Toilets
How to get there
Cowley Hall Recreation Ground, 47 Bullrush Grove, Cowley, Uxbridge UB8 2JW, UK
Coach
A pre-race coach transfer is available from the finish (Cassiobury Park, Watford) to the start (Cowley Recreation Ground, Uxbridge). Participants can park at the finish prior to the event, take the coach to the start and have their car waiting for them at the finish line.
Places for the coach transfer must be pre-booked before race day. No transport options are available after the event.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Race starts
Race Pack Collection
You can collect your race number from 08:00 in the registration tent at the event village.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be 17 years old or above to participate.
Water Stations
There will be four water stations approximately every 5k along the route, approximately every 5k. Water will be in cups.
There will also be water available in the event village, where participants are encouraged to fill up their water bottles.
Spectator Info
Spectators are permitted anywhere in the start area, finish area or around the route. Please be mindful of others' comfort and safety in more popular locations, including the finish area.
FAQs
Can I run with headphones during The One by the Canal?
Noise-cancelling headphones are not permitted during this event. The use of other earphones is discouraged but is allowed - participants must keep their music at a low enough volume to hear race instructions.
Where does The One by the Canal finish?
The race finishes at Cassiobury Park in Watford.
Can I run with my dog at The One by the Canal?
No, you can not run with your dog at this event.
Reviews
