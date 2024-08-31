The One in the Park - Regent's - September
The One in the Park - Regent's - September
£25
About
Take on a 10k in one of London's best running spots, The Regent's Park, famous for its gardens and the home of London Zoo. Enjoy the gorgeous scenery as you run the traffic-free route, completing 3 laps. Come along to earn your finisher's medal.
10k
Sun, 1 Sept 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
4.7(1 Review)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Chester Rd, London NW1 4NR, UK
Start times
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
10k: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One in the Park - Regent's - September
10k
10km
£25
Route information
Starting on Chester Road, this accurately measure 10k makes the most of a flat route through the park. The entire course is traffic-free, and will be fully signed with arrows and kilometre markers.
You will take on three laps of the course, passing by London Zoo, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for exotic animals. You’ll also pass by the serene boating lake, beautiful floral gardens, and ancient statues and monuments, adding to the already unforgettable experience.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Chip-timed results
- Accurately measured course
- Water station
- Medical support
- Bag drop
- Event photography
How to get there
Chester Rd, London NW1 4NR, UK
Event Village Location
The event village is located just inside Chester Gate on Chester Road, adjacent to The Broad Walk Café. The What3Words for the Event Village are //broke.grape.spite.
By Tube
Regent's Park is easily accessible from several tube stations, including Baker Street (Jubilee, Bakerloo, Hammersmith & City, Circle, Metropolitan), Regent's Park (Bakerloo), Great Portland Street (Hammersmith & City, Circle, Metropolitan), Mornington Crescent (Northern) and St. John's Wood (Jubilee).
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:00 10k starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event.
Race Pack Collection
Nothing will be sent out to participants by mail - you will be able to collect your race number at the Registration Tent in the Event Village.
Bag Drop
A bag drop will be available at the Event Village, where you can leave any clothing, bags, keys and phones. Your race number will have a tear-off strip at the bottom that should be attached to anything you leave at the bag drop.
Toilets
Toilets are available at The Broad Walk and cost 20p by contactless payment to use.
Water Stations
There will be a water station which you will pass every lap.
Spectator Info
Spectators are permitted anywhere in the start or finish area, and around the route. Please be mindful of other people in the more popular viewing locations, particularly in the finish area.
FAQs
Can I run with my dog in The One in the Park - Regent's - September?
Participants cannot run with their dogs during the event, with the exception of registered and identifiable medical assistance dogs who have been approved by the Event Director.
Can I wear headphones during The One in the Park - Regent's - September?
Noise-cancelling headphones and earphones are not permitted. The use of other headphones is discouraged, but if using them, participants should ensure they are set to a low volume so they can hear event officials.
Will there be toilets at The One in the Park - Regent's - September?
The park toilets on The Broad Walk will be available throughout the event. There is a 20p charge to use the toilets which accept contactless payment only.
Reviews
4.7
1 reviews
Running in London Parks
£25