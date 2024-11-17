The One in the Woods - Henley - November
1 / 2
The One in the Woods - Henley - November
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £35
About
Take to the intricate trails of the Culden Faw Estate with The One in the Woods. With a half marathon, 10k and kid's 1k on offer, there's something for everyone to get stuck into. Soak up the nature all around you and challenge yourself with the hilly route.
Little Sprinters 1k, Half Marathon and 10k
View details
Sun, 17 Nov 2024
View logistics
Hambleden, United Kingdom
View location
4.6(11 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OneRace.
Where and when
Location
Culden Faw Estate, 10 Greenlands Farm, Dairy Ln, Hambleden, Greenlands, Henley-on-Thames RG9 3AS, UK
Start times
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
Little Sprinters 1k: 9:15 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The One in the Woods - Henley - November
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£35
10k
10km
£25
Little Sprinters 1k
1km
£10
Route information
The One in The Woods takes place across the intricate forest trail in the Culden Faw Estate, Henley-on-Thames. The routes are hilly but highly rewarding with fantastic views and nature along the way.
Join the half marathon to really test your trail running skills or sign up to the 10k if you prefer a shorter distance or are still quite new to trail running.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Refreshments
- Chip timing
- Bag drop
- On-site catering
- Toilets
How to get there
Culden Faw Estate, 10 Greenlands Farm, Dairy Ln, Hambleden, Greenlands, Henley-on-Thames RG9 3AS, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be parking available on site.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:15 1k starts
09:30 Half marathon and 10k start
Age Requirements
- Half Marathon: All runners must be 17 or older on the day
- 10k: All runners must be 15 or older on the day
- 1k: No age requirements
FAQs
What facilities will there be at The One in the Woods - Henley?
The event village will have portable toilets, a bag drop, on-site food catering and a water station.
How old do I have to be to participate in The One in the Woods - Henley?
Half marathon runners must be 17 or older, whilst those running in the 10k must be 15 or older. The Little Sprinters' 1k Run is open to all ages.
What time should I arrive for The One in the Woods - Henley?
Registration opens at 08:00, so arrive with plenty of time to register and warm up for your race.
Reviews
4.6
11 reviews
Running in London Parks
£10 - £35