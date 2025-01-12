WTF - Where's The Finish Run

Whether you're a complete running novice or this is your 100th ultra, WTF - Where's The Finish is a great opportunity to get moving and see how far you can run.

In this 6-hour event (if 9am start is selected), participants will run as far, or as little, as they want around a 5.3k lapped route through the stunning forest of Brandon Country Park.

This easy-to-navigate route through the grounds means runners will be able to focus solely on their pace and completing as many laps as they can.

Runners will have the choice to run the entire 6 hours, rest between laps at the aid station, or to finish their race before the 3pm end. This is entirely your race.

With a few small inclines, this course is primarily flat. Whether you are looking to run your 1st 10k, or your 50th Marathon, the brilliant Zig Zag Running team will cheer you all the way around.

* When selecting your ticket at the checkout, please remember that these distances are simply guidelines, and not definitive distances.