Andover Trail Marathon
1 / 7
4 +
Andover Trail Marathon
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 2 times in the last week
£29.17 - £45
4.8
Booked 2 times in the last week
About
Mark the end of summer with this fantastic trail running event, offering both marathon and half marathon distances. Take in the beautiful scenery as you run through picturesque Hampshire with runners of all abilities. Come for the finisher's medal and warm support!
Marathon and Half Marathon
View details
Sat, 7 Sept 2024
View logistics
Enham Alamein, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(48 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with And-over Trail Events.
Where and when
Location
Kings Rd, Enham Alamein, Andover SP11 6HP, UK
Start times
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
Marathon: 8:00 amHalf Marathon: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Andover Trail Marathon
Half Marathon
21km
1 Loop
£29.17 - £35
Marathon
42km
£45
Route information
Terrain Mostly trails, with small sections of country roads
Route type Loop
Elevation 280m
This popular Marathon and Half Marathon returns for its 8th instalment in North Hamptonshire. Expect thigh-burning climbs with a maximum elevation of 280 m, paired with long, fast, downhill sections taking in the views of the beautiful meadows and valleys.
This race is suitable for a range of levels, ideal for both more seasoned athletes looking to achieve a new PB and those looking for a great day out, with a chilled-out family atmosphere and generous cut-off times to ensure you have a fantastic running experience.
Marathon
The 26.2-mile route begins by following the Testway up to Coombe Gibbet, the highest point in Hampshire. It then follows the stunning tracks back to Enham, through the beautiful Conholt Estate and picturesque villages.
Half Marathon
This is a 13.1-mile looped route which follows the Testway up to Hurstbourne Tarrant, after which it heads on to the stunning tracks back down to Enham.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Fully stocked aid stations
- Full medical support
- Marked and marshalled route
- Chip-timed, with instant race results
- On-site parking
How to get there
Kings Rd, Enham Alamein, Andover SP11 6HP, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is available on Kings Road (SP11 6HP).
By Car
From Reading, take A329 to Castle St/A4155. Take the exit towards Newbury/A4/Oxford/Hexagon from A329. Next, get on M4 in Theale from A4. Follow M4 and A34 to A343 in Newbury. Take the exit towards Highclere/Wash Common from A34. Then, follow A343 to Kings Rd in Enham Alamein.
By Train
Take the South Western Railway Service to Exeter St Davids, and get off at Andover. Then walk for 3 minutes to the Station Approach bus stop. Take the Number 11 Bus to Cole Close. From here, walk for around 24 mins to the race site.
Event day logistics
06:30 Car park opens
07:45 Marathon race briefing
08:00 Marathon starts
08:15 Half Marathon race briefing
08:30 Half Marathon starts
12:00 Half Marathon cut-off
15:00 Marathon cut-off
Cut-Off Times
- Marathon: The cut-off is 7 hours.
- Half Marathon: The cut-off is 3 hours 30 minutes.
Aid Stations
The Marathon will have 3 aid stations, generously stocked to keep your legs going strong.
The Half Marathon will have an aid station at the half way point, with all the goodies you need to get through the second half.
Charity
This event is a fundraiser for Enham Trust.
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the Andover Trail Marathon?
The Andover Trail Marathon cut-off time is 7 hours.
What is the cut-off time for the Andover Trail Half Marathon?
The Andover Trail Half-Marathon cut-off time is 3.5 hours.
How many aid stations are there on the Andover Trail Marathon?
There are three fully stocked aid stations will all the fuel you'll need to keep going.
Reviews
4.8
48 reviews
Running in London Parks
£29.17 - £45