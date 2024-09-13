Finish your spring racing season with this route which takes participants through the stunning scenery of the Kent and Sussex countryside. Beginning at the Bewl Water Visitor Centre, the course follows the path clockwise around Bewl Water, the largest open water body in the South East, journeying along forest trails and peaceful country lanes and treating runners to fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. The route has some undulating sections, but it is mostly flat.

Bewl Water Ultra 50km / 31.25 mile – clockwise route is 2 x12.5 mile loops of Bewl followed by a final loop of 6.25miles (8.00hr time limit)

Bewl Water Marathon 26.5 mile – clockwise route is initially a 1 mile loop, then 2 x12.5mile loops of Bewl (7.15hrs time limit)

Bewl Water Half Marathon 13.1 mile – initially an anti-clockwise 0.6 mile loop, then 1 x 12.5 mile loop of Bewl (6hrs time limit)

Bewl Water 10km – this will be an out / back 3.1 mile run-route, the turnaround point will be well marshalled (2.5hrs time limit)