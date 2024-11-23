08:00 Registration opens

09:30 Half Marathon starts

10:00 5k & 10k races start

11:30 Mini MoRun starts

*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.

Race Packs

Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.

Bag Drop

There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.

Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.

Fancy Dress Competition

This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is).

You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.

The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.

There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.

On-Site Facilities

There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.