£16
About
Run through one of Northampton's most famous historical landmarks in this winter 10k event. Great for novices and experienced runners alike, the course loops around Northampton Race Course Park. Come for the finisher's medal or for the outstanding scenery.
10k
Sun, 1 Dec 2024
Northampton, United Kingdom
3.4(24 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
The Racecourse, Kettering Rd, Northampton NN1 4LG, UK
Start times
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Northampton 10k
10k
10km
£16
Route information
Terrain: Pathway
Elevation: Flat
The course begins with a 2.4k section before runners complete three laps of the historic Northampton Racecourse Park. The course is flat and is a perfect race for many runners to earn a PB.
Course records:
- Men - 35:26
- Women - 44:01
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Trophies for top 3 runners
- Refreshment stations
- Fully marked and marshalled
- First Aid Station
- Toilets
- Bag drop
How to get there
The Racecourse, Kettering Rd, Northampton NN1 4LG, UK
Parking
There are 250 parking spaces available in the adjacent car park using pay &display and costs just £2.
By Public Transport
Northampton Rail Station is the closest Train Station, only a 30 minute walk from the race start. Runners can choose to walk there for a good warm up or take a 7 minute taxi from the station. There is a taxi rank outside the station.
Event day logistics
09:00 - 09:45 Registration Opens
10:00 10k Starts
You are advised to arrive well before the start of the race in order to collect your race number and warm up.
Toilets
There will be toilets available at the registration area.
Water Stations
There will be water stations available along the course.
Spectator Info
The course is lapped so this is a great event for spectators to view the runners.
FAQs
Will there be refreshments at the Northampton 10k?
Yes, there will be water stations provided during the race.
When can I access my race results from the Northampton 10k?
All race times will be provided after the event.
Does the Northampton 10k support a charity?
Yes, the Northampton 10k is in support of the Umbrella Fair. More information on their work can be found here: http://www.umbrellafair.org.uk/
Reviews
3.4
24 reviews
£16