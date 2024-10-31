Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)
Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£24
About
Enjoy incredible views and learn about the history of London's most iconic landmarks with this unique self-guided audio tour. Covering a half marathon distance, run or walk your way from Tower Hill to Putney. Run individually or get your friends to sign up too for an incredible group activity!
Half Marathon
View details
Thu, 31 Oct 2024
View logistics
London, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Secret London Runs.
Where and when
Location
Tower Hill, London EC3N 2LY, UK
Start times
Thursday, 31 Oct 2024
Half Marathon: 12:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon (Self Guided Audio Tour)
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£24
Route information
Take on this half marathon over the River Thames' iconic bridges in a fun self-guided audio tour, taking you from Tower Bridge to Putney. This challenge can be completed any time between the 16th of February and the 31st of October 2024, with participants receiving an optional finisher's medal upon completion.
You'll see 17 bridges in total along the way and the unique GPS tracker will trigger directions and audio commentary as you go, giving you an insight into the history of the river, its bridges and London's development along its banks.
The course allows you to cross all the bridges, so you'll be able to enjoy some incredible scenery. The exact route of the tour will be revealed when you begin, but highlights of the course include:
- Tower Bridge
- London Bridge
- Millennium Bridge
- Waterloo Bridge (+13 more Thames Bridges)
- Many of London's biggest attractions (the Tower of London, St Paul's Cathedral, Big Ben, Battersea Power Station, the London Peace Pagoda and loads more)
What's included
- Self-guided running tour with audio commentary and directions
- Optional finisher's medal
- Panoramic views of London
How to get there
Tower Hill, London EC3N 2LY, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
The start location at the Sundial is directly opposite Tower Hill Station (Circle and District).
Event day logistics
16th February Race window starts
31st October Race window ends
Raceday Instructions
After securing your place, you'll be sent a code to download the tour on VoiceMap, an award-winning audio tour app.
When you're ready to run, simply go to the start location (the Sundial at Tower Bridge) at a time of your choice any day between the 16th of February and the 31st of October 2024. Make sure your headphones are connected, open the app and hit "go" to hear your first set of instructions. As you run, you'll receive directions and commentary.
The half marathon ends at Putney Station, and you can send Secret London Runs your finisher pics for their online Finisher's Gallery. You can also choose to receive a fantastic medal that will be sent to you upon completion.
FAQs
Can I run with my friends at the Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon?
You absolutely can, but you will need to make sure you have all purchased your own individual access to the tour using VoiceMap.
Can I walk or cycle the Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon?
You can walk the course, but the gaps between the audio commentary sections will be no longer. This route is not suitable for cycling.
When will I get my code for the Run the Thames Bridges Half Marathon?
After signing up, you'll be sent your code within 24 hours.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£24