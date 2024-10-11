Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition

About
Embrace the rolling hills of the Chilterns this autumn as you explore the local woods, chalky hills and much more over the 13.1 miles. This event caters for all abilities, whether you are new to trail running or a seasoned veteran. Come to tackle the trails with an experienced leader.

Sat, 12 Oct 2024
Tring, United Kingdom
4.7(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UK
Start times
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition
Half Marathon
21km
£50
Route information
Distance: Half Marathon (13.1 miles)
Elevation: 300m ascent
Terrain: Trails
The trail spans over the beautiful Chiltern Hills and through the surrounding woods. There is an ascent of 300m over the course of the 13 miles, however, your English Athletics qualified Run Leader will determine whether to walk up to anything too steep.
Not only will you take in the spectacular surroundings on show, you'll also gain the opportunity to learn extensive trail running tips from the leaders. This event is open to all abilities - both those new to trail running and more experienced runners will be catered for as runners are grouped by ability.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- A run leader who will choose your route and determine the pace depending on team ability
- Refreshment point
- Bag drop
- Toilets
- Free parking
- Easy rail access
How to get there
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UKGet full directions
By Train
Regular trains from London Euston to Tring Station, approx 40 mins. Tring station is a 10 minutes walk away from the start, there is also a taxi rank available.
Parking
There is a free on-site car park available.
Event day logistics
08:15 Registration opens
08:45 Registration closes
09:00 Race starts
13:00 Race ends
Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the race begins to complete registration.
Age Requirements
To participate you must be 16 years or over, under 18s participants must have obtained parental/guardian consent.
Groups
Runners will be grouped based on their ability. The event organise will determine these groups. You need to be able to run a 10km on the road in 90 minutes or less. First-time half marathoners and first time trail runners welcome!
Kit List
Clothes:
- Wicking top and shorts / leggings
- Socks
- Trail running shoes (sufficient tread)
Accessories:
- Fully Charged Mobile Phone including the number of your Run Leader and Event Director (charge before use and make sure it’s in a waterproof case or bag)
- Whistle (normally found attached to your bag)
- Personal first aid kit (eg: blister packs, sunscreen, inhaler etc)
- Water bottles or bladder (if distance or weather requires it)
- Snacks (if distance requires it)
- Lightweight, comfortable running pack, max 12 litres (if distance requires it)
Weather dependent items:
- Lightweight waterproof jacket
- Sun hat / cap
- Warm hat and gloves
- Waterproof bags / dry bags
FAQs
What is trail running?
Trail running is the perfect way to explore wild places. It provides an escape from the city and a real sense of freedom.
What ability is required to run the Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition?
The event caters for all abilities. One of the many amazing aspects of Run the Wild is it's a team event. At the beginning of the race you will team up with runners of a similar ability and each team will have their own Run Leader.
Do I need different kit for trail running in the Run the Wild Half Marathon - Autumn Edition?
Trail running shoes are highly recommended and Run the Wild will send out a more specific list of kit recommendations upon booking.
Reviews
4.7
3 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Well organized
