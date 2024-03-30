Run The Wild Half Marathon - Spring

This half marathon is based in the stunning Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The 13.1-mile route starts from Tring and features rolling hills and 300m of ascent, and is open to all abilities, including those taking on a half marathon for the first time or who are new to trail running.

Led by an English Athletics-qualified run leader, you'll wind through chalk hills and local woods. The route will be slightly different from the Autumn Half Marathon, so feel free to take on both! There will be a well-stocked refreshment point at the halfway mark.

Runners will be grouped by ability and you'll get plenty of trail running instruction as you go. Anything too steep will be walked. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful landscape of the Chilterns and meet the Run The Wild team.