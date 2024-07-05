Summer 10k - July
Summer 10k - July
£21
About
Join Run The Wild for a 10km guided trail running adventure through the beautiful woods and open ridge lines of the Chiltern Hills. You will learn trail running tips from the experienced run leaders as you run. Come along for a scenic trail adventure and to make new running friends.
10k
Sat, 6 Jul 2024
Tring, United Kingdom
5(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UK
Start times
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
10k: 8:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Summer 10k - July
10k
10km
£21
Route information
This friendly event takes runners on a beautiful guided 10k trail run in the Chiltern Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Experience picturesque woodland and the open ridge lines of the Hills over a 10k course as you're led by an experienced run leader.
The course will start from the market town of Tring in Hertfordshire and along the way, you'll be able to pick up trail running tips and techniques. The route is slightly undulating with a few hills but anything too steep will be walked, and you'll be grouped with runners of a similar ability.
This run is open to all abilities, but it is recommended that you're able to run a 5k non-stop.
What's included
- Experienced run leader
- Trail running instruction
- 10km of scenic trails
- Free parking
- Toilets on-site
- Bag drop
- Dog-friendly event
How to get there
Pennyroyal Court, Station Rd, Tring HP23 5QY, UK
Parking
Free parking will be available on-site.
By Train
Tring Station is 10 minutes' walk away and also has a taxi rank. Tring is easily accessible from North West London via train services from Euston.
Event day logistics
08:00 - 08:30 Registration
08:30 Run starts
10:30 Approximate finish time
*Please arrive early, allowing plenty of time to park, register and warm up.
Age Requirements
The minimum age to enter this event is 16. Runners aged under 18 must provide parental/guardian consent.
Cut-Off Time
There is no cut-off time for this event. Everyone will be running as a group, with the pace set to the gentlest runner in the group.
Aid Stations
There won't be any aid or water stations on this course, so it is important to carry water with you on the race.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag storage area where you can leave your belongings while you run. It is strongly recommended to leave any valuables at home.
On-Site Facilities
There is a cafe available to purchase hot food and drinks after the run. There will also be toilets available at the cafe.
Mandatory Kit List
- Wicking top and shorts/leggings
- Socks (e.g. Bridgedale)
- Trail running shoes
- Fully charged mobile phone including the number of your Run Leader and Event Director (charge before use and make sure it's in a waterproof case or bag)
- Whistle (normally found attached to your bag)
- Personal First Aid kit (e.g. blister packs, sunscreen, inhaler)
- Water bottles or bladder (if distance or weather requires it)
- Snacks (if distance requires it)
- Lightweight, comfortable running pack, max 12 litres (if distance requires it)
Weather Dependent Items
- Lightweight waterproof jacket
- Sun hat/cap
- Warm hat and gloves
- Waterproof bags/dry bags
FAQs
Should I sign up for the Summer 10k - July if I've never run a trail run before?
This event is designed for beginners looking to learn and improve their running skills. All abilities are welcome, but it's definitely recommended you can run a 5k non-stop.
What do I need to bring to the Summer 10k - July?
Trail shoes are recommended for this event. A sweat-wicking top and shorts or leggings are perfect. Weather permitting, you will also need to bring a lightweight waterproof jacket and cap. You'll need to carry your mobile phone in case you get lost. A running backpack, water bottles, nutrition, whistle, personal first aid kit are all required.
Can I run with my dog at the Summer 10k - July?
This is a dog-friendly event, so feel free to run with your dog with canicross equipment. You must select you are running with a dog when booking your place.
Reviews
5.0
3 reviews
