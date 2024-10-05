Thames Meander – Autumn

Thames Meander Routes: These three run routes will all start at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ venue and will run alongside the Thames Path on stunning out / back routes.

10km Route: This will be a x1 lap out / back loop for the 10km distance, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ and heading out along the Thames Path to Kew Gardens Car Park Check Point 2 the turnaround point and back.

Half Marathon Route: This will be a x1 13.1 mile out and back loop for the half marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.

Marathon Route: This will be x2 13.1 mile out and back loops for the marathon, starting at the Petersham & Ham Sea Cadets HQ heading out along the Thames Path to opposite the Barnes Sports Club Check Point 3 the turnaround point and back.

This is a trail run so please understand that all three routes are as accurate as they can possibly be on this Thames Path trail, given that there are members of the public including some cyclists using this trail. The turnaround points at Kew Gardens CP2 (10km only) and at Barnes (opposite the Barnes Sports Club) for the half and marathon, will be very well marshalled. The three Check Points will also be well stocked with a selection of high energy foods, gels, drinks and electrolyte powders so you can keep well hydrated, and maintain your refuelling needs throughout the race.