The Halloween 5 and 10 mile event

Our Halloween 5 and 10 mile event will take place on the morning of Sunday, October 27, and is the perfect event to blow off the cobwebs heading into the winter period.

Starting at the Piazza Terracina down by the Exeter Canal Basin, this fun, flat, and fast five-mile route will take our runners round the scenic route of the Exe Valley River Park.

Start Date and Time: 27 October 2024 at 9:00am

End Date and Time: 27 October 2024 at 12:00am

As always, we organise these events to support a range of sports participation and wellbeing activities for people of all ages across the community.

Your entry into this race really does help to have a positive impact on those most in need across our city, and we thank you for your support.