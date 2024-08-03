Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon
Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon
About
Come and run part of the Vanguard Way, stretching from Croydon to Newhaven, in this fantastic marathon and half marathon event. Experience rolling fields, open countryside and picturesque villages along the way. Finishers will get a well-earned bespoke medal and goody bag.
Marathon and Half Marathon
Sun, 4 Aug 2024
Croydon, United Kingdom
4.3(32 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Coombe Rd, Croydon CR0 5RA, UK
Start times
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
Marathon: 9:30 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am
Marathon
26.2mi
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Route information
The route follows part of the Vanguard Way Route, a 66-mile trail from East Croydon to Newhaven on the South Coast. This event will see runners travelling a 13.1 mile out-and-back route along this stunning, and varied course.
Starting on the outskirts of Greater London the route passes through Surrey, Kent, and Sussex. Less than half an hour into the run you'll reach woodland and open countryside as you pass through historic houses at Coombe, through Selsdon Wood Nature Reserve, and the beautiful church of St Mary the Virgin at Farleigh.
With a tough, but achievable, climb to reach the highest point of the route at 853ft, the views will reward you as you head back down from the North Downs onto the North Downs Way National Trail and the Pilgrims' Way.
From here you'll see the Vanguard's commemorative plaque as you cross the Greenwich Meridian, and head into the wooded area of Greensand Ridge. Rounding out the 13.1 miles you'll reach Limpsfield where you'll turn around and enjoy the view all the way back.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- 1m2go mug
- 1m2go buff
- Post-race goody bag
- Additional food and snacks at the finish line
- Chip-timed results
- Bag drop
- Aid stations
How to get there
Coombe Rd, Croydon CR0 5RA, UK
Parking
There is free car parking at Lloyd Park which may only be available for 3-4 hours. Runners are encouraged to use the spaces of Melville Ave, Ballater Road, Castlemaine Ave and Croham Park Ave.
By Public Transport
Travelling to the event site is easily done by going to East Croyden train station and then travelling 3 tram stops to Lloyd Park. The destination on the tram will say New Addington – Route 3.
Event day logistics
07:45 Registration Opens
09:30 Marathon and Half Marathon start
*Please arrive with plenty of time before the start of your race to register, attach your race number and warm up.
Bag Drop
There will be men's and women's changing rooms open from 07:30 am (next to Pavillion Cafe). All bags can be left in these changing rooms, they will be locked until participants return
Aid Stations
Aid stations will be situated along the course at every 6 miles. If the weather is going to be particularly hot, please bring your own water with you to stay hydrated.
Toilets
There will be toilets in Lloyds Park but none along the route as it is essentially in the countryside. There will be a pub en route at the 6 & 20-mile marks if you are desperate.
Spectator Info
Spectators are encouraged to watch the event at Lloyd Park HQ where they can watch their friends and family cross the finish-line. The whole park is open and accessible to spectators.
FAQs
How do I get my race photographs from the Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon?
Race photos will be emailed to all runners after the event.
How do I find my results from the Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon?
Results will be emailed to runners after the event as well as posted onto the VGW Marathon website.
When will I get my medal from the Vanguard Way Marathon & Half Marathon?
Medals will be posted to participants after the event.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
