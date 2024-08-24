Woldingham Marathon & Half Marathon

The Woldingham Marathon and Half Marathon follow an out-and-back course, which Half Marathon runners will complete once and Marathon runners twice. Beginning at the stunning grounds of Woldingham School, which is set in 700 acres of Surrey countryside, the courses head out along the green valley towards the North Downs Way before reaching amazing views of Kent and Surrey.

Runners will follow the short trail path straight through the wooded area onto Granger Hill and down to Tandridge Hill. A narrow, uphill path awaits which will bring you up to the top of the hill. From here, the North Downs Way awaits. Runners will enjoy breathtaking views along the North Downs Way, down to the bottom of the hill for a short, scenic section of the Vanguard Way.

Next comes a stretch along the Ridge, and from here it's rolling hills left and right as you reach the turning back point. Runners will then run up the grassy hills towards the trees, along the enclosed trail path back to the Ridge and straight down the Chalk Pit Lane. Following the path along takes runners steeply up Pitchfront Lane back past Botley Hill Farm.

The last section of the route follows the pedestrian path and reaches Knights Garden Centre, travels across Limpsfield Road over to High Lane, and then towards Woldingham Golf Club. Finally, run along Park Ley Road, onto Woldingham Road and under the railway bridge for the last 2 miles as you cross the finish line.