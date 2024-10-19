Worthing Seafront 10k
Worthing Seafront 10k
£16
About
Enjoy an autumnal 10k run along the Worthing Seafront. This fast and flat route is perfect for novice runners and seasoned pros alike, you'll set out towards Goring Green before finishing up outside Worthing Theatre. Come along for the epic sea views or for the treasured finisher's medal.
10k
Sun, 20 Oct 2024
Worthing, United Kingdom
4.2(127 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Beach House Grounds, Worthing BN11 2EJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Worthing Seafront 10k
10k
10km
£16
Route information
The event starts from Worthing Beach House and tracks along the esplanade to Goring Green before looping back to Worthing Theatre.
This flat course is ideal for a PB and current course records can be found below:
- Men - 34:31
- Female - 38:49
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Top 3 (M/F) trophies
- Plenty of parking
- Changing facilities and toilets
- Bag storage
- Water stations
- First aid
How to get there
Beach House Grounds, Worthing BN11 2EJ, UK
Parking
There is ample parking available onsite.
By Train
The nearest train station is Worthing Rail Station which is a short 10 minute walk away from the start line.
Event day logistics
10:00 10k starts
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the race is scheduled to start to ensure there is sufficient time to complete the registration process.
Spectator Info
The seafront makes for a perfect picnic spot so bring your blanket, beach chairs and best cheerleaders for this awesome race.
FAQs
Where can I leave my belongings at the Worthing Seafront 10k?
There will be a secure bag drop at the race village, but please be considerate and only bring what is necessary.
Will there be somewhere to get changed at the the Worthing Seafront 10k?
Yes, there will be changing facilities and toilets.
What are the fastest recorded times on the Worthing Seafront 10k?
Male: Hywel Davies with 36 minutes and 14 seconds Female: Kate Wrigth with 39 minutes and 24 seconds
Reviews
4.2
127 reviews
Good for beginners
Great parking
Great value
