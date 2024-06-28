Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
£22 - £25
About
Enjoy a summer run with the Fix Event's Conquer Cardiff 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon. This lapped course through Bute Park features stunning scenery, flat pathways, and the opportunity to meet new people. The variety of distances will make this a great day out for all abilities.
Half Marathon, 5k and 10k
Sat, 29 Jun 2024
Cardiff, United Kingdom
4.6(44 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Bute Park, North Rd, Cardiff CF10 3ER, UK
Start times
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 am5k: 10:00 am10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
5k
5km
1 Loop
£22
10k
10km
2 Loops
£22
Half Marathon
21.1km
4 Loops
£25
Route information
Bute Park in Cardiff, the stunning 130 acres of landscaped gardens that once formed the grounds of Cardiff Castle, is the venue for this awesome summer running event. With a 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon to choose from, runners of all ages and abilities are welcome to join for a beautiful jaunt around the park.
The course will be run on the park's pathways, which are flat and fast, giving runners the perfect opportunity to snatch up that summer PB, while being treating with the sights and sounds of the Park's summer in full swing.
It will be a lapped course, with the 5k running 1 lap, 10k running 2, and the Half being just over 4 laps.
Along with a final time, runners will also receive split times for each lap so all run-nerds out there can monitor their technical progression.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Marshalled course
- Water stations
- Aid stations
- Bag drop
- Snacks and drinks provided
- Toilets
- Trophies for winners
How to get there
Bute Park, North Rd, Cardiff CF10 3ER, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is no parking within Bute Park, but there will be parking around the surrounding areas which will likely be pay & display. Please be aware of these charges before arriving.
By Car
From M4, exit junction 32 and follow the A470 to Cardiff city centre. Please use the city centre car parks or on-street meter parking. There are NCP car parks on Westgate Street and Dumfries Place. Have your Westgate Street ticket validated at the Castle for 20% off. For Sat Nav: Cardiff Castle postcode is CF10 3RB
By Train
Cardiff Central Station is located just 10 minutes' walk away. For details of public transport, see Traveline website or call 0871 200 22 33.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:45 Registration closes
10:00 5k & 10k starts
Race Packs
Race pack collection will be at registration on the day of the event. You will be able to view your race number on the website before the event, which will be needed to register and collect your pack on the day.
Bag Drop
Bag storage is located next to the registration tents. Please travel as lightly as possible as space is limited.
Toilets
Toilets are situated at Cooper's Field in Bute Park.
FAQs
Are there any age restrictions for the Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon?
Children of all ages are typically allowed to participate, however, they are the responsibility of the parent/guardian throughout the entire event. If the parent/guardian is satisfied the child/children can confidently run 5k or 10k unaccompanied they may do so, with a parent/guardian remaining onsite at all times.
Can I run the Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon with a buggy?
Yes, the course is suitable for a buggy.
Can I run the Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon event with my dog?
Yes, but please ensure your dog is on a short lead/harness and that you are careful on the course and respect other runners and park users.
Can I wear headphones in the Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon?
Yes, headphones are allowed but please remain aware of your surroundings at all times.
Reviews
4.6
44 reviews
