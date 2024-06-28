Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Bute Park in Cardiff, the stunning 130 acres of landscaped gardens that once formed the grounds of Cardiff Castle, is the venue for this awesome summer running event. With a 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon to choose from, runners of all ages and abilities are welcome to join for a beautiful jaunt around the park.

The course will be run on the park's pathways, which are flat and fast, giving runners the perfect opportunity to snatch up that summer PB, while being treating with the sights and sounds of the Park's summer in full swing.

It will be a lapped course, with the 5k running 1 lap, 10k running 2, and the Half being just over 4 laps.

Along with a final time, runners will also receive split times for each lap so all run-nerds out there can monitor their technical progression.