Coventry 10k

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 2
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
logo

Coventry 10k
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

£16
About
Warm up this winter with this relaxed 10k Fun Run around Coventry Memorial Park. Complete the race and take home a bespoke medal and show off to your friends, and with a mostly fast and flat course, you might even be able to walk away with a new PB!
PathWithPin
10k
View details
Calendar
Sun, 17 Nov 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Coventry, United Kingdom
View location
Star
4.2
(128 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

The event experience
Atmosphere

Based on the number of participants

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with MCC Promotions.

Where and when
Location
War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Rd, Coventry CV3 6PT, UK
Start times
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Coventry 10k
10k
Distance
10km
£16
Route information
The Coventry 10k Fun Run is a relaxed Sunday run around the Coventry War Memorial Park. The route is 3 laps, plus an extra 1.9km loop to bring the total distance to 10K.
The course will be marked out by marshals at various points along the course there will also be water provided at the finish line. It promises to be a fun and relaxed atmosphere, where runners of all abilities can enjoy Sunday Runday.
Organiser route images
What's included
  • Trophies for top 3 in category
  • Finisher's Medal
  • Water Stations
  • Trophies for top 3 M/F finishers
Train
How to get there
War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Rd, Coventry CV3 6PT, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Address: Coventry War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Road, CV3 6PT
Event day logistics
Schedule:
10:00 10k Start
Please arrive at lease 30 minutes before the end of registration to allow you enough time to prep for the race start.
Bag Drop:
There will be a bag drop available at the start.
MCC Promotions's logo
MCC Promotions
View more MCC Promotions eventsExternalLink
FAQs
How many laps does it take to complete the Coventry 10k?
The 10k run requires 3 laps to complete.
ChevronLeft
What time does the Coventry 10k start?
The race starts at 10am, with registration opening from 9:15am.
ChevronLeft
Where can I find results for the Coventry 10k?
Results are available online after the race on the event website.
ChevronLeft
Reviews
128 reviews
Running in London Parks

Battersea ParkRichmond Park

Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsLondon Half MarathonsObstacle Course Events

£16
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇬🇧