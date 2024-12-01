Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
£8 - £18
About
Bring your family, friends and workmates and enjoy what has been described as Edinburgh's Premier Christmas running event. With a 5k, 10k and Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run on offer, there's something for all to enjoy. Don't delay, enter today!
Early Bird pricing if you enter before 31st October 2024.
5k, 10k and Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run
Sun, 1 Dec 2024
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
4.5(137 Reviews)
The event experience
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5PA, UK
Start times
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
5k: 9:30 am10k: 11:00 amJunior Christmas 1500 Fun Run: 1:00 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Edinburgh Christmas Festival Runs
5k
5km
£15 - £18
10k
10km
£15 - £18
Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run
1.5km
£8
Route information
Run (or walk) through the cold and crisp Inverleith Park, with this fast and flat route that caters for all abilities.
Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run
This fantastic 1500 metre guarantees to get your little ones burning off the excitement of Christmas. This fun run is great for all the family.
What's included
- Unique Finishers' Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Christmas Hamper draw for all early bird entrants (before 31st October)
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd special prizes for the Edinburgh Christmas 5k & 10k Runs and Junior 1500 Christmas Dash
How to get there
Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5PA, UK
By Bus/Coach
The closest bus/coach station to Inverleith Park is Learmonth Grove, which is approximately a 4 minute walk away.
By Train
The closest train station is Haymarket, which is a 30 minute walk away from Inverleith Park.
Parking
There are plenty of car parks nearby to Inverleith Park. The closest is name JustPark and can be located at 10 Young St, Edinburgh EH2 4JB.
Event day logistics
09:30 5k starts
11:00 10k starts
13:00 Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run race starts
Age Restrictions
- 5k - At least 11 years old
- 10k - At least 15 years old
FAQs
Are there age restrictions on any of the races at Edinburgh Christmas 5k and 10k?
You must be at least 15 years old to enter the 10k and at least 11 years old to enter the 5k.
Can I wear fancy dress for the The Edinburgh Christmas 5k, 10k or Junior Christmas 1500 Fun Run?
Yes, festive fancy dress is strongly encouraged as it sets a great atmosphere. The Great Scottish Events ask that you still wear the appropriate clothing for running to minimise the risk of injury.
Where can I find out my results for The Edinburgh Christmas 5k and 10k?
The results for the 5k and 10k races will be uploaded to the Great Scottish Events website after the event finishes.
Reviews
4.5
137 reviews
