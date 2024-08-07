The Thames Challenge

Start & Finish

Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.

By Car

Kemble Station is situated just south west of Cirencester and can be accessed from the A429.

By Train

Kemble Train Station is right next to the start of Stage 1. Regular services run between Kemble and Swindon, London Paddington, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.

Accommodation

The accommodation is as follows:

Day 1: Travelodge Oxford Abingdon Road

Day 2: The Catherinewheel Hotel, Wetherspoons

Day 3: Travelodge Kingston

Rooms are on a shared basis on 3 per room. Normal procedure is that the first home get's the largest bed with the two other sharers on single beds.

If you prefer your own private room please contact the event organiser, who may be able to arrange this at an additional cost. This depends on availability, so please book early and advise them that you preference is for a private room.

At all three locations there will be an evening meal, breakfast and unlimited water, tea & coffee.