The Thames Challenge is an 184 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is divided into 4 legs, over 4 days, making it a challenging event for runners.

The Cotswold Ultra is ideal for those who don't want to tackle the whole route, but who are still looking for a challenge, with a tough first stage to run.

Stage 1

Distance 44.2 miles

Total ascent 76 metres

Total descent 125 metres

The course begins with a short trek from Kemble Station along the Thames Path to the source of the river. Entrants then double back towards the start, before pushing on down the Thames Path through the picturesque village of Somerford Keynes and on towards Cricklade.

From Castle Eaton village the route diverges from the river until Blackford Farm, where the Thames is rejoined. The course then departs from the river over meadows until the two meet just before Lechlade.

Taking in several meanders, beautiful bridges and locks going through Shifford Lock, and Newbridge, the route eventually arrives at Bablock Hythe which is the conclusion of The Cotswold Ultra.

Checkpoints

Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. If you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.

The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages.