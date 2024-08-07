The Cotswold Ultra
The Cotswold Ultra
£15 - £90
About
The opening leg of one of the most challenging runs in the UK, this 44 mile ultra along the Thames Path will excite seasoned trail runners. With a route that is mainly flat and travels along the banks of the river, runners will be able to enjoy fantastic scenery.
The Cotswold Ultra
Thu, 8 Aug 2024
Kemble, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Kemble Station Car Park, Windmill Rd, Kemble, Cirencester GL7 6AW, UK
Start times
Thursday, 8 Aug 2024
The Cotswold Ultra: 7:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Cotswold Ultra
The Cotswold Ultra
44mi
£15 - £90
Route information
The Thames Challenge is an 184 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is divided into 4 legs, over 4 days, making it a challenging event for runners.
The Cotswold Ultra is ideal for those who don't want to tackle the whole route, but who are still looking for a challenge, with a tough first stage to run.
Stage 1
Distance 44.2 miles
Total ascent 76 metres
Total descent 125 metres
The course begins with a short trek from Kemble Station along the Thames Path to the source of the river. Entrants then double back towards the start, before pushing on down the Thames Path through the picturesque village of Somerford Keynes and on towards Cricklade.
From Castle Eaton village the route diverges from the river until Blackford Farm, where the Thames is rejoined. The course then departs from the river over meadows until the two meet just before Lechlade.
Taking in several meanders, beautiful bridges and locks going through Shifford Lock, and Newbridge, the route eventually arrives at Bablock Hythe which is the conclusion of The Cotswold Ultra.
Checkpoints
Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. If you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.
The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages.
- The Cotswold Ultra (this page)
- The Oxford Ultra
- The Windsor Ultra
- The Richmond Ultra
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Event t-shirt, mug or hat
- Trophies for top finishers
- Checkpoint drinks and snacks
- Checkpoint attendants
How to get there
Kemble Station Car Park, Windmill Rd, Kemble, Cirencester GL7 6AW, UK
Start & Finish
Competitors must be self-sufficient in their transportation to the start of the race and also at completion of the event.
By Car
Kemble Station is situated just south west of Cirencester and can be accessed from the A429.
By Train
Kemble Train Station is right next to the start of the Cotswold Ultra. Regular train services run between Kemble and Swindon, Cheltenham Spa, Gloucester and London Paddington.
Event day logistics
06:00 - 06:30 Registration and equipment checks at Kemble Train Station, followed by a race briefing
07:00 Race Starts
Registration
At registration you'll collect your race number and present your kit for examination.
Cut-Off Times
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 18 years old to take part.
Mandatory Kit
- Backpack or equivalent
- OS Map or the organiser's downloadable maps are acceptable
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- First Aid Kit
- Reusable cup for checkpoints and water stations
Checkpoints
At the checkpoints there will be unlimited water and some nutritional nibbles. Please remember that all Ultra Running events are cup free so you should have a reusable cup with you. Competitors should not rely on the nibbles at the checkpoints to sustain them, they should have some food of their own with them.
All competitors must go through all checkpoints. Please ensure that the checkpoint attendant has recorded your race number or you could be disqualified.
FAQs
Do I have to complete the whole Thames Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Will I receive food during the race in The Cotswold Ultra?
There will be some nutritional nibbles at the checkpoints. You should also bring some food of your own on the course.
Do all finishers get a medal at The Cotswold Ultra?
Yes, all finishers receive a bespoke medal.
Is there a cut-off time at The Cotswold Ultra?
Runners must complete the race faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£15 - £90