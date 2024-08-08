The Thames Challenge is an 184 mile race along the longest riverside path in England. The whole event is split into 4 stages, over 4 days, making it a tough event suitable for seasoned runners.

The Oxford Ultra, the second stage of the event, is ideal for those who don't feel like tackling the whole route.

Stage 2

Distance: 49 miles

From the Travelodge Oxford Abingdon Road, the path heads towards the river after half a mile. It then leads on to Oxford’s edge, the spectacular Sandford Weir, and then Culham and Cholsey.

Leaving the river bank behind, runners will travel through Moulsford before reuniting with the Thames, which they will follow through Streatley and Whitchurch-on-Thames. There is a short diversion through the town of Purley Park, past Tilehurst, and then runners will finally arrive at the Catherine Wheel, J.D. Wetherspoons, marking the conclusion of the Oxford Ultra and stage two of the Thames Challenge.

The Oxford Ultra benefits from three check-points; all of which will provide water and some nutrition.

Checkpoints

Competitors must go through all check points and it is their sole responsibility to ensure that the check point attendant has recorded their race number. Id you do not do this at any check point it will mean you have failed to complete the race and you will be disqualified.

