East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k 2025
£25 - £42
About
Join RunThrough for a Half Marathon & 10k set in the scenic and impressive grounds of Burton Constable Hall. The fast and flat route will set you up nicely for a PB. Likely to sell out, don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on one of the epic medals.
Half Marathon, Half Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12), Group of 6 Booking, and 2 more
Sun, 27 Apr 2025
Skirlaugh, United Kingdom
4.6(103 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Burton Constable Hall & Grounds, Skirlaugh, Hull HU11 4LN, UK
Start times
Sunday 27 Apr 2025
Half Marathon: 9:00 amHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 am10k: 9:30 am10k + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k 2025
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30
Half Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£42
Group of 6 Booking
£25
10k
10km
£30
Route information
Terrain Closed roads / lanes
Elevation Mostly flat
Starting and finishing in the event village which is directly opposite the impressive Burton Constable Hall, this fast and flat route promises to delight runners. The course will take runners on a closed road route along the flat country lanes surrounding the hall. This race offers real PB potential!
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Course marshalled
- Refreshment stations
- Race photography
- Post-race treats
How to get there
Burton Constable Hall & Grounds, Skirlaugh, Hull HU11 4LN, UK
By Car
Burton Constable Hall is located just 8 miles away from the centre of Hull.
Parking
There will be free parking available at the hall.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon starts
09:30 10k starts
Please ensure you arrive with enough time to park, collect your race packs and warm up.
Spaces
Entries to this race are limited and will sell out fast, so sign up early to avoid disappointment!
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event to enter the Half Marathon and 15 and older on the day of the event to enter the 10k.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
FAQs
How old must I be to take part in the East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k?
Runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event to enter the Half Marathon and 15 and older to enter the 10k.
When should I arrive at the East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k?
You should arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of the race to allow time to register and warm up.
When will I receive my race pack for the East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k?
You will collect your race pack at registration on the day of the event.
Reviews
4.6
103 reviews
£25 - £42