About
Kick-off your summer racing season with the Wimbledon Half Marathon. A picturesque course, this race promises to be the perfect test for veteran racers or for new athletes alike. After the race, put on your prized finisher's medal to commemorate the achievement.
Sun, 19 May 2024
London, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, Wimbledon, London SW15 3PQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, 19 May 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 amHalf Marathon + T-Shirt (£12): 9:30 amGroup of 6 Booking: 9:30 am10k: 9:30 am10k incl. £12 T-Shirt: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Wimbledon Common Half Marathon & 10k – May
Half Marathon
13.1mi
2 Loops
£32
Half Marathon + T-Shirt (£12)
13.1mi
2 Loops
£44
Group of 6 Booking
13.1mi
2 Loops
£25
10k
10km
£28
Route information
Terrain Mixed - dirt tracks, grass and pathways
Route type Loop - 2 laps
Initially hilly, the 2 lap course flattens out toward the middle and the last stretch is downhill. The park will remain open to the public and runners must be aware of pedestrians throughout.
The course will have marshals at all major turnings during the route and distances will be clearly marked.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Fully marshalled course
- Toilets
How to get there
Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields, Roehampton Vale, Wimbledon, London SW15 3PQ, UKGet full directions
By Car
There is limited car parking available at the event area as well as up the road at the Roehampton Vale Asda which is a short walk away. Please use the postcode SW15 3PQ if you're having trouble finding the event village.
By Public Transport
Regular bus services run to Roehampton Vale Campus from Putney Station. If travelling by public transport then please ensure you leave enough time.
Event day logistics
09:30 Half Marathon and 10k start
12:30 Event ends
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Registration
The event village and registration will be in Richard Evans Memorial Playing Fields.
Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process and warm up.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Restrictions
This event is open to runners aged 17 and over for the half marathon and 15 and over for the 10k.
Cut Off Time
There is a 3 hour cut off time for this race.
Refreshments
There will be water stations at regular intervals around the course at miles 4, 6, 10, and 12 and at the finish where LOVE CORN will handing out snack packs to all finishers.
Toilets
There will be portable toilets at the event. These might get busy so be sure to leave enough time to account for queues.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.
Spectator Info
This is a fantastic event for spectators, whether you know people in the race or are simply a member of the public.
As a result of the lapped nature of the course, onlookers will get a number of opportunities to see the runners.
FAQs
When can I access results after Wimbledon Half Marathon - May?
Race times will be published on the RunThrough results page, following the end of the race.
Where can I see the event photographs for Wimbledon Half Marathon - May?
The official photographs will be uploaded to RunThrough's Facebook page.
Will there be water stations on the Wimbledon Half Marathon - May course?
Yes, there'll be water provided at miles 4, 6, 10 and 12.
Reviews
4.6
116 reviews
£25 - £44