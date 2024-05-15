Severn Challenge
Severn Challenge
About
With 218 Miles standing between participants and their finish at the River Severn, this ultra challenge is certainly not one to be ignored. Strap on in for what's set to be a magical and nature-filled adventure. There's even medals for all involved too.
Solo 7 Challenge and Thames and Severn Challenges
Thu, 16 May 2024
Llanidloes, United Kingdom
1.7(2 Reviews)
The event experience
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Llanidloes SY18, UK
Start times
Thursday, 16 May 2024
Solo 7 Challenge: 10:30 amThames and Severn Challenges: 10:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Severn Challenge
Solo 7 Challenge
218mi
£795
Thames and Severn Challenges
440mi
£1250
Route information
This epic race utilises the longest riverside path in Britain. The Severn Challenge takes you along the 210 mile long path from the source of Afon Hafren (Welsh for River Severn) to the mouth of the River Severn. This year you must also complete a 4 mile trek to the source and back at the very start of the race creating a total distance of 218 miles.
Conditions vary slightly each year and although the run stays on the river Footpath some areas of path can be overgrown adding an extra challenge.
This event is split into 5 stages over 5 days. Each day is a race in its own right and has its own unique medal. Complete all five stages and you get all five medals, which are designed as a jigsaw and will replicate a precise miniature scale of the route. You can also enter any of the stages individually.
Stage 1
26 miles
Stage 2
47 miles
Stage 3
59 miles
Stage 4
58 miles
Stage 5
29 miles
Checkpoint Food
It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are:
- Malt loaf
- Jam
- Peanut Butter
- Cheese and marmite sandwiches
- Sweets
- Squash and Coca Cola
What's included
- 4 nights camping, including tent and set up
- Daily kit transfer
- Evening meals plus food and drink at checkpoints
- Maps and GPS routes
- Five Bespoke medals, one for each day of the challenge
- A Bespoke technical Severn Challenge T-shirt
- Finisher's Trophy
How to get there
Llanidloes SY18, UK
Start & Finish
Each contestant is responsible for getting themselves to the Start at Rhyd-y-benwych and getting themselves home from the finish at The Severn Beach.
By Car
Llandidloes is situated in central Wales and can be accessed from the A470.
By Train
Caersws Train Station is approximately 9 miles from the start of the event.
Accommodation
Camping facilities are provided at the end of stages 1, 2, 3 and 4. Tents are included and they will be set up for when you arrive. You will need to bring your own sleeping mat and sleeping bag. There will be shower facilities at the campsites after stages 1, 2 and 3 but not after stage 4.
Please note there is no camping offered after the final stage.
Event day logistics
10:00 Latest arrival time
10:30 Stage 1 Start Time
All other stages will start at 07:30.
Cut-off Times
Runners must complete each day faster than 4mph average. If this isn't achieved you will be withdrawn from the race. The event has a 26% finisher rate, making it particularly difficult.
Age Restrictions
Runners must be at least 20 years old to take part.
Food
Evening meals will be provided after each stage:
- Day 1 – Fish & Chips, Rice Pudding
- Day 2 – Pub Bar Meal
- Day 3 – Lasagne or Pasta meal
- Day 4 – Chinese
- Day 5 – Returning to Little Bowbrook for presentations and food
Kit Transfer
The organiser will transfer one cabin sized bag to the next camping location for each individual taking part.
GPS Equipment
Entrants have the facility to hire a Garmin for the duration of the race should they wish to do so at a nominal fee.
FAQs
Is accommodation provided for the Severn Challenge?
Yes tents are provided for the end of stages 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Is food provided for the Severn Challenge?
Yes, evening meals are provided and there will be food and drink available from check points throughout each stage.
Will there be bag transfer at the Severn Challenge?
The organiser will transfer one cabin sized bag to the next camping location for each individual taking part.
Can I use GPS Equipment during the Severn Challenge?
Yes you can, and entrants have the facility to hire a Garmin for the duration of the race from the race organiser should they wish to do so at a nominal fee.
Reviews
1.7
2 reviews
