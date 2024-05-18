Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024
Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024
About
The 2024 event has now sold out. Register your interest for the 2025 event here.
For charity or premium places, please visit HackneyMoves.com
Half Marathon
Sun, May 19, 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.5(923 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Hackney, London, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Half Marathon: TBC
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£40 - £81.98
Route information
Move silly or serious in the UK's largest outdoor fitness festival run over 2 days (18th-19th May). With two unique and iconic running events, live music, local food and drink and other entertainment this promises to be a memorable experience.
The Hackney Moves Festival features a Half Marathon and a Community 5k, and lots of other fitness fun from partners.
There will be live entertainment and DJs to keep you inspired, not just at event centres but during the races both at event HQ and out on the course. There will be no need for headphones as the streets will be alive with music, and a buzzing atmosphere.
The Route
Runners will cruise down Mare Street through a carnival of sound. You will pass some iconic landmarks and venues, including the famous Town Hall, the historic Broadway Market and Hackney Wick. Keep an eye out for the vibrant street art.
To add to this already great mix, the route is flat and fast, making it perfect for anyone doing their first half marathon or looking for a PB.
While the 2024 Route will be similar to previous years, keep an eye out for the updated map which will be released closer to the event date.
What's included
- Closed roads
- Festival atmosphere
- Beginner friendly
How to get there
Public Transport
Public transport on event day in 2024 will vary. Please be sure to check online before you travel. Click here to check travel in advance.
By Bike
There will be plenty of bike parking facilities within the Festival Village.
By Car
There will be road closures in the area surrounding the Festival Village. You are strongly encouraged not to drive to this event.
Parking
For more information about parking at Westfield Stratford City, please visit their website for more details: Westfield Stratford City
Event day logistics
Race day information will be communicated with runners in the lead up to the event.
FAQs
Can I listen to personal headphones during the races at the Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024?
It is recommended that runners do not wear personal headphones both for safety reasons and to soak up the live entertainment on route.
Is there an age requirement to participate in the Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024?
The 17 year-old age requirement only applies to entrants of the half marathon race, not the Hackney Moves Festival.
Will there be a bag drop for the Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024?
Yes, there will be a space to store your bag whilst you run. On your race bib will be the baggage labels that you will be able to use on event day for the bag drop.
How do I get my race bib for the Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024?
During registration you will have the option to purchase race bib postage and if you do so, your race bib will be sent out to you in the weeks leading up to the event. If you do not purchase race bib postage you will need to pick up your race bib from the festival village the day before the event. Specific times will be confirmed at a later date.
Reviews
