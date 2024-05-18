Wizz Air Hackney Half 2024

Move silly or serious in the UK's largest outdoor fitness festival run over 2 days (18th-19th May). With two unique and iconic running events, live music, local food and drink and other entertainment this promises to be a memorable experience.

The Hackney Moves Festival features a Half Marathon and a Community 5k, and lots of other fitness fun from partners.

There will be live entertainment and DJs to keep you inspired, not just at event centres but during the races both at event HQ and out on the course. There will be no need for headphones as the streets will be alive with music, and a buzzing atmosphere.

The Route

Runners will cruise down Mare Street through a carnival of sound. You will pass some iconic landmarks and venues, including the famous Town Hall, the historic Broadway Market and Hackney Wick. Keep an eye out for the vibrant street art.

To add to this already great mix, the route is flat and fast, making it perfect for anyone doing their first half marathon or looking for a PB.

While the 2024 Route will be similar to previous years, keep an eye out for the updated map which will be released closer to the event date.