Run Alton Towers Half Marathon & 5k 2024

By Car

Alton Towers Resort is located between the M1 and the M6 and is well signposted from both motorways. Depending on your direction, the nearest motorway exits are:

M1 Northbound – Junction 23a

– Junction 23a M1 Southbound – Junction 28

– Junction 28 M6 Northbound – Junction 15

– Junction 15 M6 Southbound – Junction 16

Some Sat Nav systems may take you down a local farm track (especially if you’re coming from the B5417). Please follow the road signs for the last few miles.

By Train

Visit thetrainline.com to search for train times and prices.

Uttoxeter Station is the nearest train station to Alton Towers, just 10 miles from the resort, and is just a 20 minute drive away from the resort or 30 minutes by bus.

Stoke on Trent Rail Station is 15 miles from Alton Towers Resort. A local taxi would take around 25 minutes to the resort.

Derby Train Station is around 25 miles from Alton Towers. From there you will need to order a taxi or a car service to arrive at the resort in around 50 minutes to one hour.

By Bus

The X41 is a daily bus service from Stafford & Uttoxeter to Alton Towers Resort.

Departing Stafford railway station at 9.30am each day, the bus route includes Weston and Uttoxeter on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The X41 departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.

The 32X is a Monday - Saturday bus service from Stoke Railway Station to Alton Towers Resort.

Departing Stoke railway station at 8.55am each day, the bus route includes Hanley, Werrington & Cheadle on the way to Alton Towers Resort. The 32X departs Alton Towers at 5:30pm.