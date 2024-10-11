RunThrough Ladybower Reservoir Trail 24k & 53k Ultra

07:00 Ultra starts

09:00 24k starts

19:00 Event ends

Race Pack

Race Packs will be posted out, and should arrive the week prior to the event.

Age Restrictions

Runners for the Half Marathon must be aged 17 and over and 20 and over for the ultra.

Bag Drop

There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.

Toilets

There will be plenty of toilets available for use in the event village.

Refreshments

There will be five aid stations on the ultra marathon course, but it is highly recommended to self-fuel with food and drinks as water bottles won't be provided.

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.