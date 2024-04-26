The North Wales 50k & 100k

Distance: 50k/100k Terrain: Trail Elevation: 820m

This 100k route will follows the 'North Wales Path' from Prestatyn to Bangor. There'll be approximately 2400m of ascent over the 100k and a mix of flat coastal running and hilly inland sections.

The 50km (actually 53.7km) takes runners to the beach at West Shore, Llandudno, with 2700ft of ascent along the way.

Look out for famous landmarks on the way including the Great Orme, Conwy Castle, Aber Falls and Penrhyn Castle. The new 50km route follows the same course as the 100, but finishes at Llandudno West Shore, where a stunning coastal finish line will greet runners.