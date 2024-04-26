The North Wales 50k & 100k
1 / 2
The North Wales 50k & 100k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 2 times in the last week
£46.50 - £80.50
4.4
Booked 2 times in the last week
About
Run the 50k or 100k from Prestatyn to Bangor in this incredible feat of endurance. With a route that has a mix of flat coastal paths and inland hills, passing some famous landmarks including Conwy Castle and Aber Falls, this is an excellent combination of running and sight seeing.
100k and 50k
View details
Sat, 27 Apr 2024
View logistics
Prestatyn, United Kingdom
View location
4.4(18 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OutFit.
Where and when
Location
Nova Prestatyn, Beach Rd W, Prestatyn LL19 7EY, UK
Start times
Saturday 27 Apr 2024
100k: 4:00 am50k: 6:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The North Wales 50k & 100k
100k
100km
2400m+
£80.50
50k
50km
822m+
£46.50
Route information
Distance: 50k/100k Terrain: Trail Elevation: 820m
This 100k route will follows the 'North Wales Path' from Prestatyn to Bangor. There'll be approximately 2400m of ascent over the 100k and a mix of flat coastal running and hilly inland sections.
The 50km (actually 53.7km) takes runners to the beach at West Shore, Llandudno, with 2700ft of ascent along the way.
Look out for famous landmarks on the way including the Great Orme, Conwy Castle, Aber Falls and Penrhyn Castle. The new 50km route follows the same course as the 100, but finishes at Llandudno West Shore, where a stunning coastal finish line will greet runners.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Memento
- Medal
- Certificate
- Chip-timing
- Medical cover
- GPS tracking
- Bag drop
How to get there
Nova Prestatyn, Beach Rd W, Prestatyn LL19 7EY, UKGet full directions
Transport From Finish
All participants will need to organise their own transport from the finish in Bangor.
By Public Transport
The line from Chester to Holyhead follows the route of this 100k and there will be numerous stations along the way.
Parking
Parking is available at the start at a small charge.
Event day logistics
04:00 100k start 1
05:00 100k start 2
06:00 100k start 3
06:00 50k start 1
07:00 50k start 2
15:00 Cut-off for 50k
23:00 Cut-off for 100k
Start Times
There will be 3 options of start time for the 100k and 2 options of start time for the 50k. You will be able to choose which start time you would prefer.
Please note that the 15:00 (for 50k) and 23:00 (for 100k) cut-off times will be the same for all start times.
Age Requirements
This event is open to participants aged 21 and over.
Checkpoints
There'll be 6 aid/feed stations along the route (3 for the 50k). Checkpoints will close to keep on pace with an 18min per mile to make sure everyone finishes the event within the 18 hour time limit.
-
CP1 - Kinmel Bay SH 9857780576
-
CP2 - Llysfaen SH 8928776825
-
CP3 - Llandudno North Shore SH8033582287
-
CP4 - Llandudno West Shore SH 77318155 - Closes at 15:00
-
CP5 - Aber Falls car park SH 6629171987 - Closes at 18:00
Bag Drop
You'll be able to leave a small bag at the start which will be transported for you to the checkpoint at 50k and then on to the finish.
Outfit Member Entry
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter.
FAQs
How long will I have to complete The North Wales 50k & 100k?
You'll have between 18 hours to complete the 100k, and 9 hours for those doing the 50k, depending on what start time you choose. There will be a rolling cut-off at the checkpoints to make sure all runners are on pace to finish in the 9 to 18 hours.
Will there be feed stations along the route for The North Wales 50k & 100k?
Yes, there'll be 6 feed stations on this 100k route (3 for the 50k).
Where does The North Wales 50k & 100k finish?
The 100k finish will be in Bangor and the 50k finish will be at Llandudno West Shore. You'll have to organise your own transport from the finish line.
Reviews
4.4
18 reviews
Running in London Parks
£46.50 - £80.50