The Severn Path Ultra
£15 - £90
About
Take on the third leg of one of the toughest runs in the UK. This 60 mile Ultra along the Severn Path is perfect for runners looking for a mighty challenge. The epic course is mostly flat and hugs the river for much of its length, producing stunning scenery throughout.
Severn Path Ultra and Defer to 2025
Sat, 18 May 2024
Shrewsbury, United Kingdom
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Where and when
Location
Premier Inn Shrewsbury Town Centre hotel, Smithfield Rd, Shrewsbury SY1 1PG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 18 May 2024
Severn Path Ultra: 7:30 amDefer to 2025: 7:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Severn Path Ultra
Severn Path Ultra
59mi
£90
Defer to 2025
£15
Route information
The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.
If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Path Ultra, runners will take on the third stage of the event.
Meandering through Shrewsbury the course is flat and hugs the river until you cross a bridge at Atcham where the path remains away from the Severn until touching in Cressage and then again at Buildway, Iron-bridge, Jack-field and Coal-port.
All stop-throughs will produce stunning scenery and landmarks. The route will continue to hug the panoramic River Severn through Apley Forge, Bridge north, Hampton, Upper Arley, Bewdley, Stourport, Holt Heath.
Finally, runners will finish at the Travelodge, Worcester, WR1 2QS and take a well-deserved break.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Finishers T-Shirt
- Prize for top male/female
- Fully stocked aid stations
How to get there
Premier Inn Shrewsbury Town Centre hotel, Smithfield Rd, Shrewsbury SY1 1PG, UKGet full directions
Finish & Start
Please note this is a point to point run, and competitors must arrange their own transport from the finish back home.
By Car
Montford Bridge is situated just a few miles west of Shrewsbury, and can be accessed from the A5.
By Train
Shrewsbury Station is approximately 4.5 miles from the start at Montford Bridge.
Event day logistics
06:00 - 06:30 Registration
07:30 Race Starts
Registration takes place at the Wingfield Arms Camp Site. Please be aware that if everyone is ready the race may start early.
Cut-off Times
Runners must complete the course at a speed of at least 4mph. The cut-off times at the checkpoints have been set from this minimum speed.
- Check Point 1 will close at 11:00
- Check Point 2 will close at 14:15
- Check Point 3 will close at 17:30
- Check Point 4 will close at 20:45
Age Requirements
All competitors must be 20 years and older on race day to enter.
Awards
The first male/female competitor to finish will be presented with a Trophy.
FAQs
Will I receive any food during the race at the The Severn Path Ultra?
Yes you will receive food at the 4 check points throughout the day, including malt loaf, sandwiches and soft drinks.
Do all finishers get a medal at the The Severn Path Ultra?
Yes, all finishers receive a bespoke medal.
Is there camping available after the The Severn Path Ultra?
Camping is not included in the cost of your ticket, but can be booked as an extra if you contact Ultra Running.
Do I have to complete the whole Severn Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
