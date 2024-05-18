The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.

If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Way Ultra, runners will take on the fourth stage of the event.

This 60 mile race follows the River Severn footpath. The route will be mostly flat throughout covering the variety of terrains that the path includes.

Runners will meander with the river taking in notable towns and villages such as:

Worcester

Tewkesbury

Gloucester

Epney

When you reach Frampton-on-Severn, the route follows the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal to Travelodge Stonehouse, GL10 35Q where the race concludes.