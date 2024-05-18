The Severn Way Ultra
The Severn Way Ultra
About
Take on the fourth leg of one of the toughest runs in the UK. This 60 mile Ultra along the River Severn footpath is a brilliant challenge for ambitious trail runners. The path meanders through the local towns and villages alongside the river, taking in stunning views along the way.
Sun, 19 May 2024
Worcester, United Kingdom
The event experience
Scenery
Based on location
Where and when
Location
Cathedral Plaza, 3 High St, Worcester WR1 2QS, UK
Start times
Sunday, 19 May 2024
The Severn Way Ultra: 7:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Severn Way Ultra
60mi
Route information
The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.
If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Severn Way Ultra, runners will take on the fourth stage of the event.
This 60 mile race follows the River Severn footpath. The route will be mostly flat throughout covering the variety of terrains that the path includes.
Runners will meander with the river taking in notable towns and villages such as:
- Worcester
- Tewkesbury
- Gloucester
- Epney
When you reach Frampton-on-Severn, the route follows the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal to Travelodge Stonehouse, GL10 35Q where the race concludes.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Prize for top male/female
- Checkpoint food
- Technical T-Shirt
How to get there
Cathedral Plaza, 3 High St, Worcester WR1 2QS, UKGet full directions
Start & Finish
Please note this is a point to point run, and competitors must arrange their own transport from the finish back home.
By Car
Holt Heath is situated approximately 7 miles north of Worcester, and can be accessed from the A443, or the A4133 coming from the A449.
By Train
Droitwich Spa Station is approximately 5 miles from the start in Holt Heath.
Event day logistics
06:00 - 06:30 Registration
07:30 Race Starts
Registration takes place at the Top Barn Camping, Holt Heath. Please be aware that if everyone is ready the race may start early.
Cut-off Times
Runners must complete the course at a speed of at least 4mph. The cut-off times at the checkpoints have been set from this minimum speed.
- Severn Path CP1 will close at 11:00
- Severn Path CP2 will close at 14:15
- Severn Path CP3 will close at 17:30
- Severn Path CP4 will close at 20:45
Age Requirements
All competitors must be 20 years and older on race day to enter.
Awards
The top male and female competitors will be awarded with aa trophy at the end of the race.
FAQs
Will I receive food during The Severn Way Ultra?
Yes you will receive food at the 5 check points throughout the day, including malt loaf, sandwiches and soft drinks.
Do all finishers get a medal at The Severn Way Ultra?
Yes, all finishers receive a bespoke medal.
Is there camping available after The Severn Way Ultra?
Camping is not included in the cost of your ticket, but can be booked as an extra if you contact Ultra Running.
Is there a time cut-off for The Severn Way Ultra?
Competitors must achieve a minimum speed of 4 mph otherwise they will not be allowed to continue.
Do I have to complete the whole Severn Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
