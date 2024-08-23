The Summer Green Man Ultra

With both 45-mile and 30-mile distances to choose from, this fantastic course takes runners on a loop around the outskirts of Bristol, through rolling countryside and villages. Both distances follow the Community Forest Path in a clockwise direction, which weaves through some of Bristol's best green spaces along country lanes, footpaths and trails to finish at Ashton Park School. Runners will face some challenging climbs, with the 45-mile route reaching an incredible 3100 feet, and the 30-mile reaching 2657 feet.

Please note that although the 45-mile route starts and finishes at Ashton Park School, the 30-mile route starts at The White Horse in Hambrook. Both routes take place on the same day and will have the same checkpoints.

This is a self-navigating course. Use of the downloadable written directions ExternalLink and GPX files will provide great assistance in this process. Those less confident with navigation may want to consider running with a Timelord. See Raceday Logistics for more information on Timelords.

Complete both the Summer Green Man 45-Mile Ultra and the Winter Green Man 45-Mile Ultra to be awarded a GMU buckle, available in four different colours, based on your cumulative running time for both events.