The Summer Green Man Ultra
£15 - £175
About
Challenge yourself with this self-navigating route taking you through the rolling hills and countryside around Bristol. With checkpoints to keep you fuelled and pacers available, this is the perfect way to start your self-navigating ultra running journey. Come for your medal or finisher's buckle.
Other, 45 Mile and 30 Mile
Sat, 24 Aug 2024
Bower Ashton, United Kingdom
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Where and when
Location
Blackmoors Ln, Bower Ashton, Bristol BS3 2JL, UK
Start times
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
Other: TBC45 Mile: 8:00 am30 Mile: 11:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Summer Green Man Ultra
45 Mile
45mi
£29 - £175
30 Mile
30mi
£78
Other
£15
Route information
With both 45-mile and 30-mile distances to choose from, this fantastic course takes runners on a loop around the outskirts of Bristol, through rolling countryside and villages. Both distances follow the Community Forest Path in a clockwise direction, which weaves through some of Bristol's best green spaces along country lanes, footpaths and trails to finish at Ashton Park School. Runners will face some challenging climbs, with the 45-mile route reaching an incredible 3100 feet, and the 30-mile reaching 2657 feet.
Please note that although the 45-mile route starts and finishes at Ashton Park School, the 30-mile route starts at The White Horse in Hambrook. Both routes take place on the same day and will have the same checkpoints.
This is a self-navigating course. Use of the downloadable written directions and GPX files will provide great assistance in this process. Those less confident with navigation may want to consider running with a Timelord. See Raceday Logistics for more information on Timelords.
Complete both the Summer Green Man 45-Mile Ultra and the Winter Green Man 45-Mile Ultra to be awarded a GMU buckle, available in four different colours, based on your cumulative running time for both events.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Event T-shirt
- Hot food available at the finish line
- Chip-timed results
- Checkpoints & water stations
- Trophies for race winners
How to get there
Blackmoors Ln, Bower Ashton, Bristol BS3 2JL, UKGet full directions
By Train
Parson Street station is the closest train station to Ashton Park School, located 1.4 miles away. This can be walked in roughly 30 minutes. Alternatively, you could use this distance as a warm-up and jog.
By Bus
The nearest bus stops are Winterstoke Road and The Ashton, in which you can ride the 24-cityline buses, that travel to and from the Parson Street railway station.
Parking
There are two car parks near the start location, named Ashton Event Parking and Church Lodge Car Park.
Event day logistics
07:30 Safety briefing and race number collection for 45 mile
08:00 Ultra 45-mile race starts
10:30 Safety briefing and race number collection for 30 mile
11:00 Ultra 30-mile race starts
Please note that the start location for the 30-mile race is The White Horse, Hambrook.
20:00 Event ends
Race Pack
You must collect your race pack from the start location at least 30 minutes before the start of your race, allowing time for everyone kit to be checked.
Age Restrictions
You must be at least 20 years old on the day of the event to participate.
Mandatory Kit List
- Checkpoint details and directions (booklet downloadable from this website)
- Backpack or equivalent
- Head Torch with spare batteries
- Ordnance Survey Maps 155 & 167 (a printed version of our downloadable direction booklet is fine)
- Compass or GPS device
- Whistle
- Mobile phone
- Emergency food consisting of a chocolate bar, Mars or similar
- First Aid Kit
Checkpoints and Water Stations
There will 4 checkpoints in total, used there to monitor timers and well-being of participants and to provide water and nutrition. There will be a selection of food and drinks at each station, including sandwiches, jelly babies, malt loaf, crisps, savoury items, water, squash, red bull, coke, tea etc.
You must sign in at every checkpoint as this will affect your chip-timed result. Any participant found to not follow the predetermined race route will be disqualified.
Cut-Off Times
The cut-off times for the races are as follows:
- Ultra 45 - 12 hours
- Ultra 30 - 9 hours
Timelords
Timelords will run the course at a reasonably consistent pace and are there for runners who feel less confident about the navigation aspect of this event.
- The 9hr Time Lord will depart: CP1 at 9.30am, CP2 at 10.45am, CP3 at 1.00pm, CP4 at 3.30pm and finish at 5.00pm
- The 10hr Time Lord will depart: CP1 at 9.45am, CP2 at 11.15am, CP3 at 1.50pm, CP4 at 4.40pm and finish at 6.00pm
- The 11hr Time Lord will depart at: CP1 at 10.00am, CP2 at 11.40am, CP3 at 2.30pm, CP4 at 5.10pm and finish at 7.00pm
- The 12hr Time Lord will depart at: CP1 at 10.10am, CP2 at 11.55pm, CP3 at 3.15pm, CP4 at 6.00pm and finish at 8.00pm.
FAQs
Are the races at The Summer Green Man Ultra self-navigating?
Yes, the route is self-navigating. It is mandatory to carry the downloadable checkpoint details and directions and carry them with you throughout the entire course.
What kind of food will be available at checkpoints for The Summer Green Man Ultra?
A selection of food and drinks will be provided including sandwiches, jelly babies, malt loaf, crisps, savoury items, water, squash, red bull, coke, tea etc. The White Horse at Hambrook provide the food & drink at CP3 for the runners and the pub is open for normal fayre after 12:00. Competitors should cater for their own special requirements.
How old do I have to be to enter The Summer Green Man Ultra?
All entrants must be 20 years and older to enter the event.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
