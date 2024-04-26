Chiltern Ridge 50K
Chiltern Ridge 50K
£66 - £68
About
Explore the iconic landscape of the Chiltern Hills with this 50k ultramarathon. Beginning in Berkhamstead and finishing in Wendover, expect stunning scenery and plenty of hills to contend with. Come for the amazing views and finisher's medal.
50K Ultra Trail
Sat, 27 Apr 2024
Berkhamsted, United Kingdom
4.9(5 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
White Hill, Berkhamsted HP4 1LJ, UK
Start times
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
50K Ultra Trail: 9:00 am
Event summary
Route information
This legendary ultra in the Chilterns takes runners across the incredible ridgeline trails between Ivinghoe Beacon and Whiteleaf Hill. Beginning in the picturesque town of Berkhamstead, the new route's highlights include Ashridge, Ivinghoe Beacon, Coombe Hill and Whiteleaf. Runners will be able to enjoy some of the best trails and views in the Chilterns.
The first 10k takes participants through the Ashridge Estate, before hitting the trail from Ivinghoe Beacon. The trail from Ivinghoe to Aldbury is arguably the best 5K of the entire Ridgeway (135K long!) and will treat runners to some spectacular views.
As the route heads towards Wendover, there are many ancient woodlands and rolling hills to tackle. After a pit-stop in Wendover, the route continues up Coombe Hill and along Whiteleaf Hill. Runners will then loop back to complete the 50k distance, finishing in Hampden Meadow in Wendover.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Entry to the 50k race
- Event permitted by the TRA
- Car parking at the event base
- Chip timing with live results
- Four on-route aid stations
- Course-wide medical support
- Bag drop at the event base
How to get there
White Hill, Berkhamsted HP4 1LJ, UK
Coach Transfer
It is recommended that runners park at Wendover Train Station and take the coach transfer to the start at Berkhamstead Castle, which takes approximately 20 minutes.
By Car
Participants are advised to park at Wendover Train Station, which is just off the A413 between Aylesbury and Amersham.
By Train
Wendover Train Station has regular services to Aylesbury and London Marylebone.
Event day logistics
09:00 Chiltren Ridge 50K starts
18:00 Cut-off time
Age requirements
All entrants must be 20 years or over to participate in this event.
Mandatory Kit
- Mobile phone (emergency number saved)
- Route map on watch/phone or paper map (provided)
- Windproof or light jacket
- Refillable water/hydration system (0.5L min)
- Cash or bank card
Aid Stations
There will be 3 aid stations along the route, where you will find a range of food and drinks.
Cupless Event
This is a cupless event so please bring your own bottle or refillable cup with you to the aid stations.
Prizes
There will be prizes awarded to the top three male and female finishers, along with age category awards.
Countryside Code
All runners must adhere to the code of conduct at all times:
- Fasten all gates behind you
- Keep to the public footpath
- Guard against all fire risks
- Use gates and stiles to cross fences hedges and walls
- Leave livestock, crops and machinery alone
- Take your litter with you
- Help keep the water clean
- Protect wildlife, plants and trees
- Take care on country roads
- Make no unnecessary noise
General Rules
- Dogs are not permitted in this race
- All competitors must carry a map of the course and will be encouraged to have access to the route via GPS
- Runners are required to record a time at each checkpoint using their wristband
- Runners must carry all mandatory equipment at all times
- Runners are allowed to carry poles
- Assistance may only be provided at aid stations
- Runners must be courteous to other route users
- Competitors must not jostle at stiles or other obstacles or push past slower runners on narrow paths
- Runners must offer assistance if they come across an ill or injured competitor
- Runners must retire if a race official asks them to
FAQs
What are the age requirements for the Chiltern Ridge Ultra Trail?
All entrants must be 20 years or older to participate in the race.
When does the Chiltern Ridge Ultra Trail start?
The race will start at 09:00, please arrive in plenty of time to warm-up and get registered.
Is there parking available at the Chiltern Ridge Ultra Trail?
Yes, participants are advised to park at Wendover Train Station.
Reviews
4.9
5 reviews
Running in London Parks
£66 - £68