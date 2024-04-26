Chiltern Ridge 50K

This legendary ultra in the Chilterns takes runners across the incredible ridgeline trails between Ivinghoe Beacon and Whiteleaf Hill. Beginning in the picturesque town of Berkhamstead, the new route's highlights include Ashridge, Ivinghoe Beacon, Coombe Hill and Whiteleaf. Runners will be able to enjoy some of the best trails and views in the Chilterns.

The first 10k takes participants through the Ashridge Estate, before hitting the trail from Ivinghoe Beacon. The trail from Ivinghoe to Aldbury is arguably the best 5K of the entire Ridgeway (135K long!) and will treat runners to some spectacular views.

As the route heads towards Wendover, there are many ancient woodlands and rolling hills to tackle. After a pit-stop in Wendover, the route continues up Coombe Hill and along Whiteleaf Hill. Runners will then loop back to complete the 50k distance, finishing in Hampden Meadow in Wendover.