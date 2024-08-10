Guildford 10k & Junior 2k
Guildford 10k & Junior 2k
About
Take on Surrey's closed-road 10k in Guildford. This out and back route will take you towards Clandon, along the Epsom Road and back again. With a 2k Fun Run on offer as well, the whole family can enjoy this summer event.
Sun, 11 Aug 2024
Guildford, United Kingdom
4.7(37 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
High St, Guildford, UK
Start times
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
10k: 8:00 am10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 8:00 amGroup of 6 Booking: 8:00 am2k Junior Fun Run: 8:10 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Guildford 10k & Junior 2k
10k
10km
£32
2k Junior Fun Run
2km
£12
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£44
Group of 6 Booking
£25
Route information
This out and back route starts and finishes along the cobbled High Street and follows closed roads towards Clandon and along the Epsom Road. This marks the halfway point, as runners head back down to Race HQ to the finish line.
The road closure schedule will be posted approximately 6 weeks prior to the event.
What's included
- Fully marked and marshalled event
- Medical support
- Toilets and sanitation stations
How to get there
High St, Guildford, UK
By Train
Guildford Train Station is a 10-minute walk from the Event Village at the top of Guildford High Street. Regular services run to/from London, Portsmouth and other major train stations.
Parking
There are ample parking facilities within Guildford Town Centre. Parking charges may apply. Please check in advance about the location of these car parks so that you are not caught out on race day morning these can be checked on Parkopedia.
Road Closures
There will be road closures in effect at the event until 12:00pm at which time the course may start to be deconstructed and roads reopened.
Event day logistics
08:00 10k starts
08:10 Fun Run starts
12:00 Event ends
Race Packs
Race packs will be sent out to participants on the Sunday before the event. If your race pack does not arrive in time you can collect it on the day from Race HQ.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 15 and older to enter the 10k.
Children must be aged 6 or over to participate in the Fun Run. Buggies (or similar) are permitted for children aged 5 or under.
Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.
Fun Run
Adults/chaperones do not need to register separately for the Fun Run at all, not just if they are already participating in the 10k, and they do not need a bib to participate. The Fun Run will finish prior to the start of the main event.
Race Start
There will be a mass start, with participants lined up in pace order as directed by the marshals on the day.
Wheelchair Users
This event is suitable for wheelchair users. If you wish to enquire about participating as a wheelchair athlete, please contact info@runthrough.co.uk.
FAQs
What is the cut-off time for the Guildford 10k?
There is a cut-off time of 90 minutes in place due to road closures.
Is there a bag drop at the Guildford 10k?
Yes, a free bag drop service is available at Guild Hall. You will receive a baggage tag along with your race number which you can attach to your bag and collect after the race.
Can I wear headphones when running the Guildford 10k?
Only bone conducting headphones are permitted whilst running the Guildford 10k. This due to safety reasons as runners must be able to hear marshals and emergency service vehicles at all times.
Will there be changing rooms at the Guildford 10k?
No, unfortunately there will be no dedicated showers or changing rooms at the Guildford 10k.
Can I run with a buggy in the Guildford 10k / Fun Run?
Runners in the 10k cannot run with a buggy however those in the 2k Fun Run can run with a buggy.
Reviews
4.7
37 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
Amazing medal
Running in London Parks
£12 - £44