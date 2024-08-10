Guildford 10k & Junior 2k

08:00 10k starts

08:10 Fun Run starts

12:00 Event ends

Race Packs

Race packs will be sent out to participants on the Sunday before the event. If your race pack does not arrive in time you can collect it on the day from Race HQ.

Age Requirements

All entrants must be 15 and older to enter the 10k.

Children must be aged 6 or over to participate in the Fun Run. Buggies (or similar) are permitted for children aged 5 or under.

Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

Fun Run

Adults/chaperones do not need to register separately for the Fun Run at all, not just if they are already participating in the 10k, and they do not need a bib to participate. The Fun Run will finish prior to the start of the main event.

Race Start

There will be a mass start, with participants lined up in pace order as directed by the marshals on the day.

Wheelchair Users