Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile
Enjoy a riverside run in this 10 mile and 10k event in Maidstone. With an easy to follow route and friendly atmosphere, the views along the river will keep you entertained all the way along. Come for the finisher's medal and for the great riverside scenery.
Sun, 12 May 2024
Maidstone, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Maidstone ME15 6YF, UK
Start times
Sunday, 12 May 2024
10k Unaffiliated: 9:30 am10 Mile Unaffiliated: 9:30 am10k Affiliated: 9:30 am10 Mile Affiliated: 9:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile
10k Unaffiliated
10km
£20
10 Mile Unaffiliated
10mi
£25
10k Affiliated
10km
£18
10 Mile Affiliated
10mi
£22
Route information
Returning for its third year, the Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile start and finish in at the amphitheatre in Maidstone's town centre.
Both the 10k and 10 mile runs will start heading north along the river pathway, turning back near Aylesford. From here, the 10k will head back to the finish line, and the 10 mile route will cross the footbridge and head upstream towards East Farleigh, where the route turns back to head towards the finish line. Unlike previous years, the 10k route has no stiles or low bridges to negotiate.
The route is fully signed and marshalled.
10k Course Records
- Male: 00:38:26
- Female: 00:46:43
10 Mile Course Records
- Male: 1:05:23
- Female: 1:20:17
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Podium trophies
- Fully signed and marshalled course
- Bag drop
- Chip-timed results
- Refreshments
- Toilets
How to get there
Maidstone ME15 6YF, UK
Parking
Free parking will be available in Maidstone Market car park on Sundays.
By Public Transport
Maidstone West Station is not far from event HQ and has regular services to Paddock Wood and Strood.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 10k and 10 Mile starts
Race Packs
Rae packs will be available for collection at the event. Nothing will be posted to entrants before race day.
Water Stations
There will be 2 water stations on the 10k route and additional provisions on the 10 mile route.
Toilets
Toilets are located in the market building at the rear of Lockmeadow.
FAQs
Can I wear headphones at the Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile?
Only bone-conduction headphones are permitted at the event.
Is there parking at the Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile?
There is free parking available in the Maidstone Market car park on sundays.
How will I receive my race pack for the Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile?
Race packs will be collected from registration on the day of the event.
Reviews
4.4
106 reviews
