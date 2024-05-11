Returning for its third year, the Maidstone Riverside 10k & 10 Mile start and finish in at the amphitheatre in Maidstone's town centre.

Both the 10k and 10 mile runs will start heading north along the river pathway, turning back near Aylesford. From here, the 10k will head back to the finish line, and the 10 mile route will cross the footbridge and head upstream towards East Farleigh, where the route turns back to head towards the finish line. Unlike previous years, the 10k route has no stiles or low bridges to negotiate.

The route is fully signed and marshalled.

10k Course Records

Male: 00:38:26

Female: 00:46:43

10 Mile Course Records