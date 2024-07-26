Round Reading UltraMarathon (RRUM)

Distance: 50k

Terrain: Multi (trails & roads)

Elevation: Mostly flat

Route Type: Loop

Tour Reading via river and canal towpath, open pastures and quaint village paths on this 50k, multi-terrain, 1-lap course. Beginning and finishing at the Berkshire County Sports Ground in Sonning, this course consists of woodland trails, country lanes and towpaths and is also a UTMB index race.

The final race route will be emailed to all participants a week prior to event day with maps and GPS information including the locations of checkpoints, feed stations and toilets.

Please Note: There are cut-off times for each checkpoint. If you arrive at the checkpoint after the cut-off time you will be asked to retire from the race.

You must check-in at all checkpoints regardless of if you require refreshments/ assistance or not.

Checkpoints are located at:

Checkpoint 1 @ 9.2k

Checkpoint 2 @ 19.1k

Checkpoint 3 @ 26k

Checkpoint 4 @ 33.5k

Checkpoint 5 @ 42.3k