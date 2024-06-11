Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
1 / 2
Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £24
About
Experience this unique, mid-week sundowner event at Dalton Park Shopping Outlet in County Durham. With a range of distances suitable for all ages and abilities, you can take the whole family along. Come along to experience the exciting course and collect your bespoke finisher's medal.
Junior 2k, 10k and 5k
View details
Wed, 12 Jun 2024
View logistics
Murton, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Run Nation.
Where and when
Location
Church St, Murton, Seaham SR7 9HU, UK
Start times
Wednesday, 12 Jun 2024
Junior 2k: 7:00 pm10k: 7:30 pm5k: 7:45 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k
10k
10km
£22 - £24
5k
5km
£13 - £15
Junior 2k
2km
£10
Route information
Head to Dalton Park Outlet in Murton, County Durham for this new sundowner event offering a variety of distances for all ages and abilities. With a 10k, 5k and Junior Run to choose from, all levels will be catered for!
The 10k is an adventurous, undulating route involving off-road trails, tarmac paths and footpaths. The 5k route is a mixture of trails and tarmac paths, with more multi-terrain elements than before.
For young runners, the Junior 2k Run is aimed at those aged 5-16. Children under 11 can be accompanied by a parent or adult for free.
All runners are entitled to a 10% discount in the Dalton Park New Balance shop - simply show your race number when making your purchase.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Optional event T-shirt (additional cost of £12)
- Prizes for top finishers
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Distance markers
- Parking
- First Aid
How to get there
Church St, Murton, Seaham SR7 9HU, UKGet full directions
By Car
Dalton Park Shopping Outlet is easily accessible via the A19, between Sunderland and Peterlee. It is a 27-minute drive from Sunderland, and a 29-minute drive from Middlesbrough.
Parking
There will be parking available at the retail outlet centre.
By Public Transport
From Sunderland, participants can catch the X6 Peterlee Purples, 22 Sapphire, 23 Sapphire or 61 East Durham Explorer buses, which all stop at the Shopping Outlet.
Event day logistics
18:00 - 19:00 Registration
19:00 Junior 2k starts
19:30 10k starts
19:45 5k starts
Pre-Event Information & Race Packs
You will receive information and instructions by email approximately 3 days before the race.
Please be aware race numbers will not be posted out - these are to be collected on the day from the registration point at Dalton Park from 18:00-19:00.
Age Requirements
- Junior Run: children aged 5-16
- 5k: 11 and older
- 10k: 15 and older
Water Stations
Water stations will be available at the 5k mark on the 10k course and at the finish for the 5k and Junior Run.
Prizes
- 1st - £20 Run Nation voucher & trophy
- 2nd - £10 Run Nation voucher
- 3rd - £10 Run Nation voucher
FAQs
What age do I have to be to enter the Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k?
For the 10k, runners should be 15 or older and for the 5k, they should be 11 or older. Children aged 5-16 can participate in the Junior 2k.
When can I collect my race number for the Run Durham Dalton Park Sundowner 10k, 5k & Junior 2k?
Race numbers can be collected at registration between 18:00 and 19:00.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £24