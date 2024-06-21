The Snickerthon

Set in the beautiful Chase Water Country Park, this multi-distance event offers a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a virtual run. The course is a mixture of paths and footpaths and is relatively flat, so ideal for those taking on a new distance for the first time.

Starting from the Visitor Centre, each 5k lap will take you along the banks of Chasewater and up to Jeffrey's Swag before circling back round to the Centre. You might even be able to spot some deer as you run!