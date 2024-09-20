Triple Trail 50
Triple Trail 50
£85 - £87
Enjoy stunning views as you take on the challenge of this 50-mile ultramarathon. With an incredible course taking you along some of Kent's best trails, you'll explore idyllic villages and some of the region's iconic landmarks. Come along for the finisher's medal or to contend for a top finisher's prize.
50 Mile Ultramarathon
Sat, 21 Sept 2024
Chatham, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Common Rd, Chatham ME5 9RG, UK
Start times
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
50 Mile Ultramarathon: 8:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Triple Trail 50
50 Mile Ultramarathon
50mi
£85 - £87
Route information
This Kent-based 50-mile ultra marathon promises incredible views as well as a physical challenge. Starting from Blue Bell Hill Cricket Ground in Chatham, Kent, you'll explore some of Kent's most renowned trails - the North Downs Way, Wealdway and Greensand Way - and visit picturesque villages including Hollingbourne, Chart Sutton and West Peckham, with other highlights of Leeds Castle and the Coldrum Long Barrow.
After leaving Blue Bell Hill, runners will head along the North Downs Way, passing through Detling, Hollingbourne and Thurnham Castle, with amazing views of the Kent Weald as you run. You'll then continue to the historic village of Sutton Valence, after which you'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Grade I-listed Leeds Castle.
Then the route heads on to the Greensand Way, with an 8-mile stretch bringing you to the River Medway at Yalding, surrounded by beautiful apple orchards. You'll then transition on to the Wealdway section of the route, with 12.5 miles heading through charming villages and passing the Coldrum Long Barrow stones.
The final leg features 7.5 miles of the North Downs Way and culminates in a 2-mile ascent up Blue Bell Hill to finish.
The route is mainly on shared trails, so runners must be considerate of other users of the path. Some parts of the route cross busy roads or follow country lanes, so runners must be aware of any traffic.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Tree planted by Ecologi
- Marked course
- Live race/GPS tracking
- Medical support
- 5 fully-stocked aid stations
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male & female runners
- Bag drop
- Toilets and changing facilities
How to get there
Common Rd, Chatham ME5 9RG, UKGet full directions
By Car
Blue Bell Hill is a quiet village with limited parking at the cricket ground Race HQ and surrounding area. To limit the number of cars in the village, runners are encouraged to either be dropped off at the Race HQ or seek to car share with fellow runners. The organiser will help to co-ordinate this before the race.
If you intend to leave your car parked for the duration of the race, then please ensure this is only in designated free parking spaces in the village. Do not park in front of resident’s properties or on any double yellow lines around the village. Under no circumstances should runners or spectators park cars on the section of common road beyond the Blue Bell Hill picnic site. This is a very tight single-access road which needs to be always clear for emergency access.
The race organisers are working with local venues to secure designated parking areas and will provide runners with further details before the event.
By Public Transport
Aylesford, Chatham, Maidstone East and Rochester train stations are all within 5 miles / 15 minutes’ drive from the race HQ and offer trains to London and throughout the county.
Event day logistics
06:30 - 07:45 Registration
07:45 Race briefing
08:00 Race start
21:00 Event cut-off time
Race Registration
At registration you will be given your race number, GPS tracker and bag drop luggage label. Please ensure your personal information is written on the back of your race number and leave your drop bag (with attached label) in the designated baggage area.
The race director will give a final briefing at 07:45 before runners are lined up ready for the start of the race. Please ensure you have registered and are ready to start by this time.
Age Requirements
Runners must be at least 20 years old on race day.
Aid Stations
There will be 5 aid stations on the course approximately 10 miles apart. These will be stocked with food, drinks and goodies to keep you fuelled.
Each station has a cut-off time limit. Runners must check in at all aid stations - any missed stations will result in disqualification.
Mandatory Kit
Runners must carry the following mandatory equipment at all times:
- Fully charged mobile phone with the number of the Race Director and Medic stored on it
- Water bottles with a minimum 1ltr capacity
- Waterproof jacket
- Survival blanket
- Primary headtorch (min 75 lumens)
- Back up headtorch (min 25 lumens)
- Long-sleeved base layer
- Cup (this race is cupless)
There will be mandatory kit checks undertaken throughout the race.
FAQs
Can I have a support crew during the Triple Trail 50?
Only registered runners are allowed to participate - support crews and pacers are not permitted at this event.
What is the age restriction for the Triple Trail 50?
All runners must be at least 20 years old on race day.
When does the Triple Trail 50 start and finish?
The event starts at 08:00, with a race briefing at 07:45. The event will finish at 21:00.
Is there a bag drop at the Triple Trail 50?
You can leave your baggage in a designated baggage area at the event HQ. Please ensure your drop bag has the label received at event registration attached to it.
Reviews
£85 - £87