Yabba Dabba Do

Based at Chase Water Country Park, this multi-distance event is perfect for those looking to take on a longer distance for the first time. Choose from a marathon, half marathon, 5k/10k or run virtually!

The route consists of 5k laps around Chase Water Reservoir, along flat, fast terrain with a mixture of pathways and hard stone underfoot.

For the virtual run, run wherever and whenever you like and submit your results via Strava or Garmin to receive your finisher's medal!