Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra

Finish your spring racing season with this route which takes participants through the stunning scenery of the Kent and Sussex countryside. Beginning at the Bewl Water Visitor Centre, the course follows the path clockwise around Bewl Water, the largest open water body in the South East, journeying along forest trails and peaceful country lanes and treating runners to fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. The route has some undulating sections, but it is mostly flat.

Ultra runners will run 3 laps of the course, whilst marathon entrants will complete 2 laps. Half marathon runners will tackle 2 laps, whilst the 10k consists of 1 out-and-back run.