Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
£28 - £56
4.4
About
Soak up the best views of the Kent and Surrey countryside as you take on this 10k, half or full marathon or ultra. Taking participants round Bewl Water, this mainly flat route will treat runners to incredible scenery. Get your hands on a bespoke finisher's medal and indulge in a post-race massage.
Ultra, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 1 more
Sat, 14 Sept 2024
Lamberhurst, United Kingdom
4.4(49 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Bewl Water, Bewl Water, Bewlbridge Ln, Lamberhurst, Wadhurst TN3 8JH, UK
Start times
Saturday 14 Sept 2024
Ultra: 8:30 amMarathon: 9:00 amHalf Marathon: 9:30 am10k: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September
Ultra
37.5mi
£56
Marathon
26.2mi
£48
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£40
10k
10km
£28
Route information
Finish your spring racing season with this route which takes participants through the stunning scenery of the Kent and Sussex countryside. Beginning at the Bewl Water Visitor Centre, the course follows the path clockwise around Bewl Water, the largest open water body in the South East, journeying along forest trails and peaceful country lanes and treating runners to fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. The route has some undulating sections, but it is mostly flat.
Ultra runners will run 3 laps of the course, whilst marathon entrants will complete 2 laps. Half marathon runners will tackle 2 laps, whilst the 10k consists of 1 out-and-back run.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Prizes for the top finishers across all distances
- Chip-timed results
- Aid Stations
- Fully marked and marshalled route
- Photographs (extra fee)
- Professional massage (extra fee)
- First Aid
How to get there
Bewl Water, Bewl Water, Bewlbridge Ln, Lamberhurst, Wadhurst TN3 8JH, UKGet full directions
By Car
Bewl Water lies just off the A21, between Lamberhurst and Flimwell.
Parking
The car park at the Visitor Centre will be free for all competitors and there should be ample parking.
By Public Transport
The nearest train station is located at Wadhurst, which is a 15-minute drive from Bewl Water.
Event day logistics
08:30 Ultra starts
09:00 Marathon starts
10:00 Half Marathon starts
10:30 10k starts
There will be a mandatory race briefing at the start line.
Age Requirements
- 10k: entrants must be 15 years or older to participate
- Half Marathon: entrants must be 17 years or older to participate
- Marathon: entrants must be 18 years or older to participate
- Ultra: entrants must be 20 years or older to participate
Registration
There will be no official registration on the day but a registration desk for inquiries will be open.
Kit List
The recommended kit list is as follows:
- Trail running shoes as the trail can get muddy
- Hydration pack
- Gels and food
- Warm clothing as some of the route is exposed
FAQs
Where can I access my race time for the Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k?
The results will be hosted by Timing Monkey Professional Chip Timing, provisional results will be uploaded post-race.
Will the trail remain open to the public for the Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k?
The trail is open to the public so please watch out for and be respectful of any walkers, cyclists or dog walkers you encounter.
Are earphones permitted for the Bewl Water Half Marathon Marathon Ultra & 10k?
If you have to use music players (MP3 Players / iPod’s) please ensure that these are the Aftershokz over-ear bone conducting earphones, not in-ear earphones. It is also asked that you are able to hear the marshals instructions and that you are courteous of all other trail users.
Reviews
4.4
49 reviews
£28 - £56