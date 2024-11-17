Early bird price release!
Leeds 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Sign up for this fun, family-favourite MoRun in Leeds. With a 5k, 10k, half marathon and even a 1.5k mini MoRun, this event has a race for all. Come dressed in your funkiest fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning a bonus medal. Come for the good times and to support Movember.
Sun, 17 Nov 2024
Leeds, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH, UK
Start times
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 am
10k: 10:00 am
5k: 10:00 am
1.5k Mini MoRun : 11:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Leeds 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Hilly
Terrain: Paths - Trail
One laps = 5k
Terrain: Paths - Trail
One laps = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Roundhay Park is one of Europe's largest city parks, making it the ideal location for the Leeds MoRun. As you go around this hilly route, with mixed terrain between paths and trails, you will have stunning views around Waterloo Lake and Upper Lake. The course is suitable for off-road buggies, but it is not suitable for wheelchairs. There will be marshals and kilometre markers around the course.
Runners will take on 1 lap for the 5k route, 2 laps for the 10k and 4 laps for the half marathon.
Organiser route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH, UK
By Bus
Bus numbers 12 and 2 leave Leeds City Centre from Vicar Lane or New Briggate, towards Tropical World.
By Train
Leeds train station is 2 miles from the park.
By Car
From Leeds, drive north on the A58 Wetherby Road, turning off after 3 miles at Oakwood. Or you can access the park from the A6120 Leeds Ring Road, where there will be brown signposts to Tropical World.
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. There will be some free parking available within Roundhay Park but this may be limited, so please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is).
You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course.
There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Do I need to fundraise for the Movember Foundation to enter the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Where do I get my race day photos for the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Photos from the event will be available to view and purchase one or two days after the event. You must enter your name and race number, so please make sure your race number is visible during the race. If your number is visible, you are guaranteed at least two photographs of you running on the day.
Will there be toilets at the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event however as its partly run along trails, off-road running buggies are recommended.
Is the course at the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun suitable for a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, the course is not suitable for wheelchair users.
Can I run the Leeds 1.5k 5k & 10k MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Can I wear headphones at the Leeds 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Reviews
