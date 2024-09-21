Sport in Action 10k

This late September 10k is based at Sheepmount Athletics Stadium in Carlisle, starting from the Ring Round. The course consists of a mixture of park paths and quiet country roads which are mostly flat or gently undulating, so the route is perfect for beginner runners or those looking to achieve a quick time. The course is officially measured and certified.

The first section of the race follows the River Eden to Eden Bridge, where runners will cross over into North Carlisle. The route passes Eden Lawn Tennis Club and then heads into the open green space of Rickerby Park, followed by the village of Rickerby.

The course then reaches rolling fields and open countryside before continuing into Linstock. Just beyond Linstock at the 5k mark runners will turn to head back into Carlisle. At the 8k point, they'll rejoin the first stretch of the route along the River to finish not far from Sheepmount Stadium.

Athletes are requested to follow the race director’s instructions and be aware of the dangers of cars and cyclists.