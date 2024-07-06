The Richmond Riverside Summer 10k and Half Marathon

This 10k and half marathon incorporates some gorgeous scenery and has an amazing riverside setting along the River Thames. Based in leafy Richmond, the route starts and finishes on Ham Street, offering a fast, flat route which will take you towards Kingston and back.

From Ham Street, runners will head along the riverside towards Kingston. The course then takes them back almost as far as Richmond, before following the towpath back to Ham House, finishing by the riverside.

Please note that the race will be run on public land, so runners need to be considerate of local residences.

There will be water stations at several points along the course.