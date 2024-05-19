The Bristol Severn
1 / 6
3 +
The Bristol Severn
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£75
About
Take on the final leg of one of the toughest runs in the UK, the Severn Challenge. This 28 mile Ultra along the River Severn footpath is a brilliant challenge for ambitious trail runners. The path meanders through the local towns and villages, taking in stunning views along the way.
The Bristol Severn
View details
Mon, 20 May 2024
View logistics
Stonehouse, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Ultra Running.
Where and when
Location
Chipmans Platt, Stonehouse GL10 3SQ, UK
Start times
Monday, 20 May 2024
The Bristol Severn: 7:30 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Bristol Severn
The Bristol Severn
28mi
£75
Route information
The Severn Challenge is a 220 mile race along the longest riverside path in the UK. The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners.
If you don't feel like tackling the whole route, you're welcome to take on just 1 stage of the race. Here at the The Bristol Severn, runners will take on the fifth and final stage of the event.
This 28 mile race takes a mostly flat course. The route soon reaches the river at Purton, and follows the winding mixed terrain paths. The route briefly separates from the river at Sharpness and Newton circling the Berkeley Power Station, before heading back to the river towards Oldbury-on-Severn, Oldbury Pill and Littleton Pill.
Pass under the M48 and M4 motorway bridges, arrive at the mouth of the Severn ‘Severn Beach’ and the end of the race.
Checkpoint Food
It is asked that entrants do not rely on the checkpoints to sustain them, and bring their own food and drink for the route. An example of the food on offer at the checkpoints are:
- Malt loaf
- Jam
- Peanut Butter
- Cheese and marmite sandwiches
- Sweets
- Squash and Coca Cola
The whole event is split into 5 stages, over 5 days, making it a gruelling event for runners. You can enter the whole Challenge or any of the individual stages.
-
-
-
-
-
Bristol Severn (this page)
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Technical T-Shirt
- Prize for top male/female
- Checkpoint food
How to get there
Chipmans Platt, Stonehouse GL10 3SQ, UKGet full directions
Start & Finish
Please note this is a point to point run, and competitors must arrange their own transport from the finish back home.
By Car
Frampton Court Estate is situated 10 miles south west of Gloucester and can be accessed from the M5 or the A38.
By Train
Stonehouse Station is approximately 6 miles from the race start at Frampton Court Estate.
Event day logistics
06:00 - 06:30 Registration
07:30 Race Starts
Registration takes place at Manor Farm. Please be aware that if everyone is ready the race may start early.
Cut-off Times
Competitors must average a minimum of 4 mph otherwise they will not be allowed to continue.
Age Requirements
All competitors must be 20 years and older on race day to enter.
FAQs
Is there a cut-off time for The Bristol Severn?
Competitors must achieve a minimum speed of 4 mph otherwise they will not be allowed to continue.
Will I receive food during The Bristol Severn?
Yes you will receive food at the check points throughout the day, including malt loaf, sandwiches and soft drinks.
Do all finishers get a medal at The Bristol Severn?
Yes, all finishers receive a bespoke medal.
Do I have to complete the whole Severn Challenge?
No absolutely not. Entrants are able to enter each section of the race independently from the whole run, so if you don't fancy the whole run, you're more than welcome to enter a section separately.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£75